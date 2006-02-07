Home - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

  • Deputies looking for suspects involved in illegal marijuana grow in Benton City

    Posted by Rex Carlin Reporter

    Right now, Benton County Sheriff's deputies are still looking for two people involved in an illegal marijuana growing operation.  

  • Backyard burn gets out of control

    Posted by Kristina Shalhoup Anchor / Reporter

    PASCO, WA.-- The Pasco Fire Department got called out to Vista Place for a natural cover fire that got out of control. According to Ben Shearer, with PFD, embers from the fire, which began as a controlled burn, jumped to the roofs of two houses.       

  • Bus drivers face off in on-road rodeo

    Posted by Kristina Shalhoup Anchor / Reporter
    PASCO, WA.-- Contestants from all over the state of Washington came to the TRAC Center for a rodeo on Sunday. But this rodeo didn't involve and barrel racing, or steer wrestling. Instead, these competitors were riding steeds of steel. The event was the annual Washington State Bus Rodeo, and it was a safety-first affair. Bus drivers represented their school districts in an obstacle course that included parallel parking, backing up, tight turns, and other challenges.They were scored on...

  • Portland man steps in to help residents of Kennewick apartment fire

    Posted by Kristina Shalhoup Anchor / Reporter

    KENNEWICK, WA.--     Right now, at least eight families are without a home after a fire in the D building of the Tanglewood Apartment Complex. Kennewick Fire, Kennewick Police, Benton County Fire, and multiple other agencies all responded to the scene around 7:40 Saturday morning. But, as we learned from the residents of the building, they also have one man to thank for their safety.  

  • Hometown Proud: Job growth in Toppenish, thanks to Legends Casino

    Posted by Gilbert Magallon Reporter

    For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon headed to Toppenish, where he checked out how Legends Casino is experiencing growth. 

  • West Richland residents concerned over lack of communication regarding new marijuana shop

    Posted by Rex Carlin Reporter

    Resident Daniel Richey says he'd be upset no matter what the business would be, if he thought it would interfere with the quiet neighborhood he's grown accustomed to.

  • Hometown Proud: Generations of hops farmers in Toppenish

    Posted by Gilbert Magallon Reporter

    For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon went to Toppenish and checked out Brulotte Farms, where they told him about their hops. 

  • Parents of late two-year-old donate to Richland Public Library

    Posted by Stefani Zenteno Reporter

    Today, parents of a toddler who died under the care of his nanny honored their son at the public library in Richland. 

  • Trios Health celebrates second graduating class of residents

    Posted by Tracci Dial News Anchorhttp://www.facebook.com/traccitv/

    Young doctors in training like McDannel can work up to 90 hours a week and spend more than a decade learning their trade.

  • Reckless burning sparks Slavin Road Fire

    West Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Nathan Craig says reckless burning of garbage is what started a three alarm fire.

  • Fire district wants to pay for your tuition

    Posted by Mackenzie Allen Reporter
    The staggering cost of college probably isn't a surprise to anyone.  But what may be, is a program through one of the fire departments in our area that could completely eliminate your next bill.  Few have what it takes to be a firefighter...But if you do...Benton county fire district #4 in west Richland wants to pay for your college . Yes, you read that right.  Lieutenant Aaron Meloy started out as a resident firefighter about 10 years ago.  "When I was a resi...

  • Parts of Yakima Greenway to undergo repairs

    Posted by Gilbert Magallon Reporter

    Yakima Greenway visitors be advised, soon certain parts of the path will undergo repairs and closures. 

  • Starting small: Pro West Mechanical upgrading to a brand new warehouse

    Posted by Veronica Padilla Reporter

    Owning a business is a daunting experience because success is never a guarantee. 

    

    

  • Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant makes appearance at Hoopfest

    Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant makes appearance at Hoopfest

    Golden State Warriors' star and NBA champion, Kevin Durant made an appearance Sunday at Spokane Hoopfest. The 2017 NBA champion played some basketball with kids and thanked the fans for their support.
  • Matt Hanson, Haley Chura win IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3

    Matt Hanson, Haley Chura win IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3

    The pro triathlon athletes have crossed the finish line in Coeur d'Alene. After hitting the water at 6 a.m. the two champions, Matt Hanson and Haley Chura were crowned Sunday morning in the IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3 race. 

     

  • Astros stop Mariners win streak at six, 5-2

    Astros stop Mariners win streak at six, 5-2

    SEATTLE -- Josh Reddick homered, Brian McCann added a three-run double and Lance McCullers pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the disabled list to lift the Houston Astros to a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

    

  • Coroner identifies person who died in house fire near Moses Lake Golf Course

    Friday, June 23 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-06-23 23:25:38 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - One person is dead following an early morning house fire near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District #5 was called to the home at around 7:30 a.m. on Fairway Drive Northeast near the Moses Lake Golf Course. 

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - One person is dead following an early morning house fire near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District #5 was called to the home at around 7:30 a.m. on Fairway Drive Northeast near the Moses Lake Golf Course. The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, and firefighters say while battling the blaze they found the body of a person inside the home. 

    

  • Palouse Falls State Park temporarily closes during fire

    Friday, June 23 2017 2:02 PM EDT2017-06-23 18:02:46 GMT

    KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officials say Palouse Falls State Park in eastern Washington was temporarily closed during a fire that burned through wild lands north of the park. 

    KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officials say Palouse Falls State Park in eastern Washington was temporarily closed during a fire that burned through wild lands north of the park. The Tri-City Herald reports that the fire started Wednesday and seemed to begin to die down until winds caused it to grow again. Franklin County Fire Districts and Adams County Fire District brought the fire under control Thursday.

  • Portland man steps in to help residents of Kennewick apartment fire

    

    KENNEWICK, WA.--     Right now, at least eight families are without a home after a fire in the D building of the Tanglewood Apartment Complex. Kennewick Fire, Kennewick Police, Benton County Fire, and multiple other agencies all responded to the scene around 7:40 Saturday morning. But, as we learned from the residents of the building, they also have one man to thank for their safety.  

      

  • Deputies looking for suspects involved in illegal marijuana grow in Benton City

    

    Right now, Benton County Sheriff's deputies are still looking for two people involved in an illegal marijuana growing operation.  

      

  • West Richland residents concerned over lack of communication regarding new marijuana shop

    

    Resident Daniel Richey says he'd be upset no matter what the business would be, if he thought it would interfere with the quiet neighborhood he's grown accustomed to.

    

