PASCO, WA.-- Contestants from all over the state of Washington came to the TRAC Center for a rodeo on Sunday. But this rodeo didn't involve and barrel racing, or steer wrestling. Instead, these competitors were riding steeds of steel. The event was the annual Washington State Bus Rodeo, and it was a safety-first affair. Bus drivers represented their school districts in an obstacle course that included parallel parking, backing up, tight turns, and other challenges.They were scored on...

