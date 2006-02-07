-
Deputies looking for suspects involved in illegal marijuana grow in Benton City
Right now, Benton County Sheriff's deputies are still looking for two people involved in an illegal marijuana growing operation.
Backyard burn gets out of control
PASCO, WA.-- The Pasco Fire Department got called out to Vista Place for a natural cover fire that got out of control. According to Ben Shearer, with PFD, embers from the fire, which began as a controlled burn, jumped to the roofs of two houses.
Bus drivers face off in on-road rodeo
PASCO, WA.-- Contestants from all over the state of Washington came to the TRAC Center for a rodeo on Sunday. But this rodeo didn't involve and barrel racing, or steer wrestling. Instead, these competitors were riding steeds of steel. The event was the annual Washington State Bus Rodeo, and it was a safety-first affair. Bus drivers represented their school districts in an obstacle course that included parallel parking, backing up, tight turns, and other challenges.They were scored on...
Portland man steps in to help residents of Kennewick apartment fire
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Right now, at least eight families are without a home after a fire in the D building of the Tanglewood Apartment Complex. Kennewick Fire, Kennewick Police, Benton County Fire, and multiple other agencies all responded to the scene around 7:40 Saturday morning. But, as we learned from the residents of the building, they also have one man to thank for their safety.
Hometown Proud: Job growth in Toppenish, thanks to Legends Casino
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon headed to Toppenish, where he checked out how Legends Casino is experiencing growth.
West Richland residents concerned over lack of communication regarding new marijuana shop
Resident Daniel Richey says he'd be upset no matter what the business would be, if he thought it would interfere with the quiet neighborhood he's grown accustomed to.
Hometown Proud: Generations of hops farmers in Toppenish
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon went to Toppenish and checked out Brulotte Farms, where they told him about their hops.
Parents of late two-year-old donate to Richland Public Library
Today, parents of a toddler who died under the care of his nanny honored their son at the public library in Richland.
Trios Health celebrates second graduating class of residents
Young doctors in training like McDannel can work up to 90 hours a week and spend more than a decade learning their trade.
Reckless burning sparks Slavin Road Fire
West Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Nathan Craig says reckless burning of garbage is what started a three alarm fire.
Fire district wants to pay for your tuition
The staggering cost of college probably isn't a surprise to anyone. But what may be, is a program through one of the fire departments in our area that could completely eliminate your next bill. Few have what it takes to be a firefighter...But if you do...Benton county fire district #4 in west Richland wants to pay for your college . Yes, you read that right. Lieutenant Aaron Meloy started out as a resident firefighter about 10 years ago. "When I was a resi...
Parts of Yakima Greenway to undergo repairs
Yakima Greenway visitors be advised, soon certain parts of the path will undergo repairs and closures.
Starting small: Pro West Mechanical upgrading to a brand new warehouse
Owning a business is a daunting experience because success is never a guarantee.
Hometown Proud: Job growth in Toppenish, thanks to Legends Casino
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon headed to Toppenish, where he checked out how Legends Casino is experiencing growth.
Hometown Proud: Generations of hops farmers in Toppenish
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon went to Toppenish and checked out Brulotte Farms, where they told him about their hops.
Reckless burning sparks Slavin Road Fire
West Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Nathan Craig says reckless burning of garbage is what started a three alarm fire.
Backyard burn gets out of control
PASCO, WA.-- The Pasco Fire Department got called out to Vista Place for a natural cover fire that got out of control. According to Ben Shearer, with PFD, embers from the fire, which began as a controlled burn, jumped to the roofs of two houses.
Bus drivers face off in on-road rodeo
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant makes appearance at Hoopfest
Matt Hanson, Haley Chura win IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3
The pro triathlon athletes have crossed the finish line in Coeur d'Alene. After hitting the water at 6 a.m. the two champions, Matt Hanson and Haley Chura were crowned Sunday morning in the IRONMAN Coeur d'Alene 70.3 race.
Astros stop Mariners win streak at six, 5-2
SEATTLE -- Josh Reddick homered, Brian McCann added a three-run double and Lance McCullers pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the disabled list to lift the Houston Astros to a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.
Coroner identifies person who died in house fire near Moses Lake Golf Course
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - One person is dead following an early morning house fire near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District #5 was called to the home at around 7:30 a.m. on Fairway Drive Northeast near the Moses Lake Golf Course.
Trios Health celebrates second graduating class of residents
Young doctors in training like McDannel can work up to 90 hours a week and spend more than a decade learning their trade.
Palouse Falls State Park temporarily closes during fire
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officials say Palouse Falls State Park in eastern Washington was temporarily closed during a fire that burned through wild lands north of the park.
Portland man steps in to help residents of Kennewick apartment fire
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Right now, at least eight families are without a home after a fire in the D building of the Tanglewood Apartment Complex. Kennewick Fire, Kennewick Police, Benton County Fire, and multiple other agencies all responded to the scene around 7:40 Saturday morning. But, as we learned from the residents of the building, they also have one man to thank for their safety.
Deputies looking for suspects involved in illegal marijuana grow in Benton City
Right now, Benton County Sheriff's deputies are still looking for two people involved in an illegal marijuana growing operation.
West Richland residents concerned over lack of communication regarding new marijuana shop
Resident Daniel Richey says he'd be upset no matter what the business would be, if he thought it would interfere with the quiet neighborhood he's grown accustomed to.
Backyard burn gets out of control
PASCO, WA.-- The Pasco Fire Department got called out to Vista Place for a natural cover fire that got out of control. According to Ben Shearer, with PFD, embers from the fire, which began as a controlled burn, jumped to the roofs of two houses.
Alcohol listed as cause of fatal crash Saturday morning, according to WSP report
Bus drivers face off in on-road rodeo
Parents of late two-year-old donate to Richland Public Library
Today, parents of a toddler who died under the care of his nanny honored their son at the public library in Richland.
Fatal Car Accident in Yakima Valley
Reckless burning sparks Slavin Road Fire
West Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Nathan Craig says reckless burning of garbage is what started a three alarm fire.
