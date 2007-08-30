Fresh Hop Ale Festival 2018 Event Location: 22 S 3rd St, Yakima, WA 98901 Event Date: Sep. 29th Time of the Event: 5PM - 10PM Voted one of the top ten beer festivals in the nation, the Fresh Hop Ale Festival is the celebration of Yakima Valley hops and the craft beer industry. The Fresh Hop Group is committed to providing grants to benefit Yakima county based arts and science organizations.

