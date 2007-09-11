JulyTri-Cities Event - JulyMore>>
Downtown Summer Nights series returns for a sixth year
“With local food and art vendors featured, and a kids’ area, this is a family-friendly event that serves as a perfect way to celebrate the home stretch of the work week,” said City of Yakima Economic Development Manager Sean Hawkins.More >>
Richland School District's free summer meals program
The Richland School District will be offering a free summer meals program for any child 18 and younger at five different sites this summer.More >>
Pasco's Grand Old 4th of July Celebration
Wine Maker’s Dinner
Washington Connections Academy Free Family Information Session
Evening for the Angels - Benefit for Hospice
Kids Sew Camp
Summer sewing camp for children ages 9-15. No experience is necessary!More >>
