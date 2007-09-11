AugustTri-Cities Event - AugustMore>>
Downtown Summer Nights series returns for a sixth year
“With local food and art vendors featured, and a kids’ area, this is a family-friendly event that serves as a perfect way to celebrate the home stretch of the work week,” said City of Yakima Economic Development Manager Sean Hawkins.More >>
Richland School District's free summer meals program
The Richland School District will be offering a free summer meals program for any child 18 and younger at five different sites this summer.More >>
Tumbleweed Music Festival
Tumbleweed Music Festival Event Location: Howard Amon Park 500 Amon Park Dr, Richland, WA 99352 Event Date: 08/31 - 09/02/2018 Time of the Event: Fri 7pm -10pm ; Sat & Sun 11am - 10pm Over 100 free performances by musicians from throughout the Pacific Northwest celebrate our Roots! through acoustic music. Listen, sing and dance to folk, sea chanteys, bluegrass, blues, Celtic music and more. Try your hand at the open mic stage, take part in a singalong, learn the history behind...More >>
COMME to Tieton | Comme des Garçons Fashion and Design
Mighty Tieton is bringing fashion to Tieton! COMME to Tieton | Comme des Garçons Fashion and Design features work from three decades by Rei Kawakubo’s Comme des Garçons.More >>
Kids Sew Camp
Summer sewing camp for children ages 9-15. No experience is necessary!More >>
