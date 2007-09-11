Tri-Cities Event - September - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

  • Tumbleweed Music Festival

    Tumbleweed Music Festival

    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:45 PM EDT2018-06-08 00:45:46 GMT
    Tumbleweed Music Festival Event Location: Howard Amon Park 500 Amon Park Dr, Richland, WA 99352 Event Date: 08/31 - 09/02/2018 Time of the Event: Fri 7pm -10pm ; Sat & Sun 11am - 10pm Over 100 free performances by musicians from throughout the Pacific Northwest celebrate our Roots! through acoustic music. Listen, sing and dance to folk, sea chanteys, bluegrass, blues, Celtic music and more. Try your hand at the open mic stage, take part in a singalong, learn the history behind...More >>
  • St. Teresa of Calcutta Exhibit

    St. Teresa of Calcutta Exhibit

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-09-26 17:28:29 GMT

    The Missionaries of Charity are presenting an exhibit of St. Teresa of Calcutta, September 28-October 1. 

    The Missionaries of Charity are presenting an exhibit of St. Teresa of Calcutta, September 28-October 1. 

  • Bon Voyage 2018 Travel Programs Presentation

    Bon Voyage 2018 Travel Programs Presentation

    Friday, September 1 2017 7:05 PM EDT2017-09-01 23:05:00 GMT

    Bon Voyage 2018 Travel Programs Presentation 

    Bon Voyage 2018 Travel Programs Presentation 

  • COMME to Tieton | Comme des Garçons Fashion and Design

    COMME to Tieton | Comme des Garçons Fashion and Design

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-08-03 00:11:33 GMT

    Mighty Tieton is bringing fashion to Tieton! COMME to Tieton | Comme des Garçons Fashion and Design features work from three decades by Rei Kawakubo’s Comme des Garçons. 

    Mighty Tieton is bringing fashion to Tieton! COMME to Tieton | Comme des Garçons Fashion and Design features work from three decades by Rei Kawakubo’s Comme des Garçons. 

