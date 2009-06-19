Video Now
Squire Shop rebuild underway
Hydroplane testing in less than a month
2018 Water Follies art revealed
Cindy Shirley named Miss HomeStreet's new crew chief
Seafair Sunday
J. Michael Kelly Columbia Cup Winner of 2017 Water Follies
Water Follies H1 Unlimited Finals Winner
Water Follies Day 2 Recap
U-12 Graham Trucking Racing hydro
Darrell Strong presents PayneWest Insurance
We speak with the owner of GP-19 Grand Prix
A word with one of the Water Follies sponsors
Hydros in KNDU parking lot
Grand Prix winner and hydroplane simulator
Water Follies Hydroplane Water Rescue Simulation
The 'destiny' behind the rebuilding of the Miss Squire Shop vintage hydroplane
The Pay 'n Pak is coming back
Pre-season hydro testing beginning June 2nd
Homestreet Bank Boat Wins Appeal
Water Follies Day 3 Recap
Columbia Cup
J. Michael Kelly Live Interview
Water Follies Day 2 Update
TriCity Waterfollies Day 2 Recap
Tri City Water Follies Day 1
Tri- City Selected as H1 Race Site of the Year