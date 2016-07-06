The15 vintage train cars in Pasco Thursday are part of the Burlington Northern 2015 Employee Appreciation Special celebration. The cars are making their way through the Northwest on a three week excursion to 12 select communities with a history of business with BNSF. BNSF moves the celebration to different parts of the country each year, and its been more than a decade since the event has made it back to the Northwest. 350 employees, their family and friends will board the vintage cars...

More >>