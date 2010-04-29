Tri-Cities NewsMore>>
Investigators believe marijuana oil operation caused explosion in Kennewick
Investigators believe marijuana oil operation caused explosion in Kennewick
Officers believe the cause for a small explosion in a Kennewick home on Wednesday afternoon may an operation to extract marijuana oil.More >>
Officers believe the cause for a small explosion in a Kennewick home on Wednesday afternoon may an operation to extract marijuana oil.More >>
Psychiatric Hospital proposed in Hermiston
Psychiatric Hospital proposed in Hermiston
The Oregon Health Authority Certificate of Need Program has issued their approval to build a new 16 bed psychiatric hospital in Hermiston.More >>
The Oregon Health Authority Certificate of Need Program has issued their approval to build a new 16 bed psychiatric hospital in Hermiston.More >>
Man dies from self-inflicted knife wound during police standoff
Man dies from self-inflicted knife wound during police standoffGRANDVIEW- Police say a 41-year-old man died from a self-inflicted knife wound after a police standoff on the 400 block of West 5th Street. Police got a call saying that the man would not let the woman or her two children out of the house. Once officers arrived they saw the man restraining a female. Officers made their way into the home and confronted the man who pulled out a knife. The man then cut himself while approaching the officers. GPD said the man and the police got into a p...More >>GRANDVIEW- Police say a 41-year-old man died from a self-inflicted knife wound after a police standoff on the 400 block of West 5th Street. Police got a call saying that the man would not let the woman or her two children out of the house. Once officers arrived they saw the man restraining a female. Officers made their way into the home and confronted the man who pulled out a knife. The man then cut himself while approaching the officers. GPD said the man and the police got into a p...More >>
Suspect in apparent Prosser murder-suicide dies from injuries
Suspect in apparent Prosser murder-suicide dies from injuries
A man and a woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide that took place in a Prosser orchard.More >>
A man and a woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide that took place in a Prosser orchard.More >>
Explosive found at Prosser High School
Explosive found at Prosser High School
Three separate threats today at three different schools, all within 17 miles of each other...the first coming in at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at Prosser High.More >>
Three separate threats today at three different schools, all within 17 miles of each other...the first coming in at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at Prosser High.More >>
Dine Out for United Way Thursday, February 22nd
Dine Out for United Way Thursday, February 22ndTRI-CITIES, WA- United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties is hosting "Dine Out For United Way" on Thursday, February 22nd, 2018. Here is a full list of participating locations: Atomic Ale Brewpub & Eatery (Richland) Donating 100% of sales! Casa Mia (Kennewick/Richland) Donating 50% of sales! Emerald of Siam (Richland) Donating 50% of sales! Fiesta Mexican Restaurant (Kennewick/Pasco) Donating 50% of sales! Gordon Estate Wine Bar (Pasco) Donating 50% of sales! Me...More >>TRI-CITIES, WA- United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties is hosting "Dine Out For United Way" on Thursday, February 22nd, 2018. Here is a full list of participating locations: Atomic Ale Brewpub & Eatery (Richland) Donating 100% of sales! Casa Mia (Kennewick/Richland) Donating 50% of sales! Emerald of Siam (Richland) Donating 50% of sales! Fiesta Mexican Restaurant (Kennewick/Pasco) Donating 50% of sales! Gordon Estate Wine Bar (Pasco) Donating 50% of sales! Me...More >>
Richland Fred Meyer arsonist pleads not guilty; started fire while on work release
Richland Fred Meyer arsonist pleads not guilty; started fire while on work release
The man accused of intentionally starting the fire inside Richland's Fred Meyer store appeared in court today for his arraignment.More >>
The man accused of intentionally starting the fire inside Richland's Fred Meyer store appeared in court today for his arraignment.More >>
Polar Plunge raises thousands of dollars for Special Olympics
Polar Plunge raises thousands of dollars for Special Olympics
On Saturday, dozens of people braved the icy Columbia for 12th Annual Polar Plunge, which raises money for the Special Olympics.More >>
On Saturday, dozens of people braved the icy Columbia for 12th Annual Polar Plunge, which raises money for the Special Olympics.More >>
Local firefighters preparing for firefighter stairclimb
Local firefighters preparing for firefighter stairclimb
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Right now, firefighters all over Washington State are getting ready for the annual Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle. This weekend, you might have seen some of them geared-up, and getting their workout in on stairclimber machines.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Right now, firefighters all over Washington State are getting ready for the annual Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle. This weekend, you might have seen some of them geared-up, and getting their workout in on stairclimber machines.More >>
Ranchers in Yakima County filing lawsuit over Range 12 Fire
Ranchers in Yakima County filing lawsuit over Range 12 Fire
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA.-- On January 25, a group of cattle ranchers in Yakima County filed a lawsuit against the United States, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Army for the repercussions of the Range 12 Fire of 2016.More >>
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA.-- On January 25, a group of cattle ranchers in Yakima County filed a lawsuit against the United States, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Army for the repercussions of the Range 12 Fire of 2016.More >>
Congressman Dan Newhouse visits Rattlesnake Ridge
Congressman Dan Newhouse visits Rattlesnake RidgeUNION GAP, WA.-- On Saturday afternoon, Congressman Dan Newhouse was given a briefing on Rattlesnake Ridge, and went to go see the site for himself. Like the rest of us, Congressman Newhouse was definitely a little awestruck while looking at the amount of mass that could come tumbling down. However, he was also incredibly impressed with the amount of time and effort put into the emergency plans surrounding the issue. As a Congressman, he wants to make sure that the safety ...More >>UNION GAP, WA.-- On Saturday afternoon, Congressman Dan Newhouse was given a briefing on Rattlesnake Ridge, and went to go see the site for himself. Like the rest of us, Congressman Newhouse was definitely a little awestruck while looking at the amount of mass that could come tumbling down. However, he was also incredibly impressed with the amount of time and effort put into the emergency plans surrounding the issue. As a Congressman, he wants to make sure that the safety ...More >>
Governor Jay Inslee visits Rattlesnake Ridge site
Governor Jay Inslee visits Rattlesnake Ridge site
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA.-- On Sunday, Governor Jay Inslee took the trip to Yakima County to visit the Rattlesnake Ridge site and hear from the geologists working on it. Here are some of the takeaways from Governor Inslee's visit:More >>
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA.-- On Sunday, Governor Jay Inslee took the trip to Yakima County to visit the Rattlesnake Ridge site and hear from the geologists working on it. Here are some of the takeaways from Governor Inslee's visit:More >>
Officers investigating attempted robbery and robbery in the Tri-Cities
Officers investigating attempted robbery and robbery in the Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES, WA.-- Police are asking you to be on alert after two armed incidents in the Tri-Cities on Saturday.More >>
TRI-CITIES, WA.-- Police are asking you to be on alert after two armed incidents in the Tri-Cities on Saturday.More >>
Thousands without power in Walla Walla County
Thousands without power in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA.-- According to Pacific Power, as of Saturday morning, roughly 4,000 people are without power in Walla Walla County because of downed trees in the area.More >>
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA.-- According to Pacific Power, as of Saturday morning, roughly 4,000 people are without power in Walla Walla County because of downed trees in the area.More >>
Station 84 already making a difference
Station 84 already making a difference
PASCO, WA.-- The Pasco Fire Department has a new, old addition to its facilities. Station 84, which is on Road 48, used to belong to Franklin County.More >>
PASCO, WA.-- The Pasco Fire Department has a new, old addition to its facilities. Station 84, which is on Road 48, used to belong to Franklin County.More >>
Two bondsmen shot at while serving arrest warrant, suspect at large
Two bondsmen shot at while serving arrest warrant, suspect at large
On December 11th at 3:39 p.m., Joshua D. Weber (DOB: 12-12-95) pointed and fired a black, semi-automatic handgun at two victims.More >>
On December 11th at 3:39 p.m., Joshua D. Weber (DOB: 12-12-95) pointed and fired a black, semi-automatic handgun at two victims.More >>
Two puppies dead after shed fire in Pasco
Two puppies dead after shed fire in Pasco
PASCO,WA.-- Pasco Fire and Pasco Police were called out to South Sycamore Avenue on Saturday afternoon for a shed fire.More >>
PASCO,WA.-- Pasco Fire and Pasco Police were called out to South Sycamore Avenue on Saturday afternoon for a shed fire.More >>
Man loses dog, cat, and home in fire
Man loses dog, cat, and home in fire
KENNEWICK, WA.-- A mobile home fire on E Finley Road came to a tragic end after a man lost his dog, his cat, and his home.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- A mobile home fire on E Finley Road came to a tragic end after a man lost his dog, his cat, and his home.More >>
Heart transplant recipient meets donor's family
Heart transplant recipient meets donor's family
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Steve Arbogast has never been a stranger to the cardiologist. However, it wasn't until 2006 that he was rushed to the hospital so doctors could put a defibrillator in. But, as Steve and his team of doctors learned, the worst was yet to come.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Steve Arbogast has never been a stranger to the cardiologist. However, it wasn't until 2006 that he was rushed to the hospital so doctors could put a defibrillator in. But, as Steve and his team of doctors learned, the worst was yet to come.More >>
Family and friends mourn loss of Hermiston woman found dead in Portland
Family and friends mourn loss of Hermiston woman found dead in Portland
Police in the Portland area are continuing to investigate after a longtime Hermiston mother was found dead over the weekend.More >>
Police in the Portland area are continuing to investigate after a longtime Hermiston mother was found dead over the weekend.More >>
Local tattoo artist finds a unique way to give back
Local tattoo artist finds a unique way to give backRICHLAND, WA.-- Breana Wilkerson is an artist at the Parkway Tattoo shop in Richland, and this week, in hopes of helping people in need, she's started Inksgiving. As a way of encouraging her clients to give, Bre is cutting them some slack on prices, if they bring in a donation. For three cans of nonperishable food, you'll get $5 off a piercing. For $20 worth of food, you'll get $20 off a tattoo. However, for Bre, these donations are a little more personal, as not so ...More >>RICHLAND, WA.-- Breana Wilkerson is an artist at the Parkway Tattoo shop in Richland, and this week, in hopes of helping people in need, she's started Inksgiving. As a way of encouraging her clients to give, Bre is cutting them some slack on prices, if they bring in a donation. For three cans of nonperishable food, you'll get $5 off a piercing. For $20 worth of food, you'll get $20 off a tattoo. However, for Bre, these donations are a little more personal, as not so ...More >>
Kennewick officers looking for robbery suspect
Kennewick officers looking for robbery suspect
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Right now Kennewick officers need your help finding the suspect in a bank robbery that happened on Saturday morning.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Right now Kennewick officers need your help finding the suspect in a bank robbery that happened on Saturday morning.More >>
DIALED IN: Former sniper and his wife share thoughts on Veterans Day, earning a Purple Heart
DIALED IN: Former sniper and his wife share thoughts on Veterans Day, earning a Purple Heart
Christopher Linck served in the United States Marine Corps from 2000 to 2004.More >>
Christopher Linck served in the United States Marine Corps from 2000 to 2004.More >>
One person hospitalized after car vs pedestrian accident
One person hospitalized after car vs pedestrian accident
RICHLAND, WA.-- One man is in the hospital after being hit by a car around 6:45 PM on Sunday.More >>
RICHLAND, WA.-- One man is in the hospital after being hit by a car around 6:45 PM on Sunday.More >>
Rebuilding Mid-Columbia helps a dozen families in a day
Rebuilding Mid-Columbia helps a dozen families in a day
NBC RIGHT NOW-- From Pasco to Prosser, Rebuilding Mid-Columbia volunteers were busy all over Benton and Franklin Counties Saturday morning.More >>
NBC RIGHT NOW-- From Pasco to Prosser, Rebuilding Mid-Columbia volunteers were busy all over Benton and Franklin Counties Saturday morning.More >>
Man in custody after standoff
Man in custody after standoff
KENNEWICK, WA.-- 33-year-old Jose Antonio Contreras is now in jail, and facing a number of possible charges after a SWAT standoff on Saturday morning.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- 33-year-old Jose Antonio Contreras is now in jail, and facing a number of possible charges after a SWAT standoff on Saturday morning.More >>
Pasco Police bring Pink Patch Project to Washington State
Pasco Police bring Pink Patch Project to Washington State
All of the money raised by Pasco Police will stay local with half going to Tri-Cities Cancer Center for Breast cancer research, treatment assistance, and prevention and the other half to the Kadlec Foundation for Pediatric Oncology.More >>
All of the money raised by Pasco Police will stay local with half going to Tri-Cities Cancer Center for Breast cancer research, treatment assistance, and prevention and the other half to the Kadlec Foundation for Pediatric Oncology.More >>
Locals help animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey
Locals help animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey
KENNEWICK, WA.-- On September 24th, Ruben Aguiano and Lezlie Sage, who work for the Benton Franklin Humane Society, flew to Houston to help with the animals displaced during Hurricane Harvey.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- On September 24th, Ruben Aguiano and Lezlie Sage, who work for the Benton Franklin Humane Society, flew to Houston to help with the animals displaced during Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Law enforcement agencies honor fallen state trooper
Law enforcement agencies honor fallen state trooperNBC Right Now-- Local law enforcement paid their respects Saturday for the 18th anniversary of the death of Trooper James Saunders. Saunders was shot on October 7th, 1999 while conducting a traffic stop in Pasco. He had served 8 1/2 years as a Washington State Patrol trooper. Agencies took to social media, offering kind words of remembrance. We spoke with WSP Trooper Brad Neff, who worked alongside Saunders on many occasions. He remembered him as a guy who always ...More >>NBC Right Now-- Local law enforcement paid their respects Saturday for the 18th anniversary of the death of Trooper James Saunders. Saunders was shot on October 7th, 1999 while conducting a traffic stop in Pasco. He had served 8 1/2 years as a Washington State Patrol trooper. Agencies took to social media, offering kind words of remembrance. We spoke with WSP Trooper Brad Neff, who worked alongside Saunders on many occasions. He remembered him as a guy who always ...More >>
Where to get your flu shot
Where to get your flu shotNBC Right Now-- Flu season is upon us, and that means it's time to get prepared. If you still need to get a flu shot, there are plenty of places that you can go. In the Tri-Cities, Miramar Family Health Center is having a $20 flu shot day on October 10th from 5-7 PM. If you live in Yakima County, the Yakima Health District has posted a list of suggested locations. Safeway pharmacies, CVS, and Walgreens around the region also have flu shots available.More >>NBC Right Now-- Flu season is upon us, and that means it's time to get prepared. If you still need to get a flu shot, there are plenty of places that you can go. In the Tri-Cities, Miramar Family Health Center is having a $20 flu shot day on October 10th from 5-7 PM. If you live in Yakima County, the Yakima Health District has posted a list of suggested locations. Safeway pharmacies, CVS, and Walgreens around the region also have flu shots available.More >>
Fall festivities are underway!
Fall festivities are underway!
NBC RIGHT NOW-- Fall is in full swing and that means so are the fall festivities! Here's a list of places you can go to feel the spirit of the season. - Country Mercantile (Pasco) Harvest Festival: Lasts until October 31, and includes a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hay bale maze, petting zoo, carnival rides, and a photo booth. - Middleton Farms Fall Festival: Lasts until October 29, and includes a pumpkin patch, potato blasters, a giant jumping pillow, a pumpkin canno...More >>
NBC RIGHT NOW-- Fall is in full swing and that means so are the fall festivities! Here's a list of places you can go to feel the spirit of the season. - Country Mercantile (Pasco) Harvest Festival: Lasts until October 31, and includes a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hay bale maze, petting zoo, carnival rides, and a photo booth. - Middleton Farms Fall Festival: Lasts until October 29, and includes a pumpkin patch, potato blasters, a giant jumping pillow, a pumpkin canno...More >>
KPD looking for armed robbery suspect
KPD looking for armed robbery suspect
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Kennewick police need your help finding an armed robbery suspect. They say that a man came into the Porter's Gas Station Convenience Store near the intersection of highway 395 and 27th Avenue around 8:45 Sunday morning.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Kennewick police need your help finding an armed robbery suspect. They say that a man came into the Porter's Gas Station Convenience Store near the intersection of highway 395 and 27th Avenue around 8:45 Sunday morning.More >>
$10,000 reward offered for information on missing 2016 hiker
$10,000 reward offered for information on missing 2016 hiker
Almost a year after an Ohio man vanished while hiking the Pacific Crest Trail near White Pass, his family is offering a reward for information that may lead to finding him.More >>
Almost a year after an Ohio man vanished while hiking the Pacific Crest Trail near White Pass, his family is offering a reward for information that may lead to finding him.More >>
Two men arrested for assault and burglary in Pasco
Two men arrested for assault and burglary in Pasco
PASCO, WA.-- Early Sunday morning, Pasco Police officers were called to a home on the 900 block of Agate Street for a possible burglary. The caller said that he needed help, and that the suspect had a gun.More >>
PASCO, WA.-- Early Sunday morning, Pasco Police officers were called to a home on the 900 block of Agate Street for a possible burglary. The caller said that he needed help, and that the suspect had a gun.More >>
Family cycling hundreds of miles for organ donation awareness
Family cycling hundreds of miles for organ donation awareness
NBC RIGHT NOW-- This fall, Billy Day and his son, Mike, will bike roughly 522 miles from the west coast to the Idaho border. It's not your average joy-ride. In fact, the lengthy trip came about as a way to raise awareness, and donations, for the need for organ donors across the country.More >>
NBC RIGHT NOW-- This fall, Billy Day and his son, Mike, will bike roughly 522 miles from the west coast to the Idaho border. It's not your average joy-ride. In fact, the lengthy trip came about as a way to raise awareness, and donations, for the need for organ donors across the country.More >>
Police activity comes down to misunderstanding
Police activity comes down to misunderstanding
KENNEWICK, WA.-- The police activity that many of you saw near the Jetmart-Conoco on North Volland Street Saturday afternoon may have been caused by a misunderstanding. The Kennewick Police Department tells us they originally got a 9-1-1 call that there was a male walking northbound on Volland heading towards Canal Drive with a gun pointed to his head.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- The police activity that many of you saw near the Jetmart-Conoco on North Volland Street Saturday afternoon may have been caused by a misunderstanding. The Kennewick Police Department tells us they originally got a 9-1-1 call that there was a male walking northbound on Volland heading towards Canal Drive with a gun pointed to his head.More >>
Christ the King Sausage Fest Sept. 15 & 16
Christ the King Sausage Fest Sept. 15 & 16
Christ the King Sausage Fest begins at five p.m. September 15th and goes until midnight. Doors open back up at 11 a.m. Saturday morning until 11 that night.More >>
Christ the King Sausage Fest begins at five p.m. September 15th and goes until midnight. Doors open back up at 11 a.m. Saturday morning until 11 that night.More >>
Dialed In: Richland Police Captain Mike Cobb serves with pride
Dialed In: Richland Police Captain Mike Cobb serves with pride
A different sort of interview for one of the more recognizable faces in Tri-Cities law enforcement.More >>
A different sort of interview for one of the more recognizable faces in Tri-Cities law enforcement.More >>
Woman in critical condition after accidental shooting
Woman in critical condition after accidental shooting
PASCO, WA.-- Right now one woman is in critical condition at Lourdes Medical Center after accidentally being shot in the chest Saturday afternoon.More >>
PASCO, WA.-- Right now one woman is in critical condition at Lourdes Medical Center after accidentally being shot in the chest Saturday afternoon.More >>
Central Washington State Fair Searching For Calliope Player
Central Washington State Fair Searching For Calliope Player
We are just three weeks away from opening day of the Central Washington State Fair in Yakima, but before we get too giddy about the food or the rides the fair actually needs your help this year.More >>
We are just three weeks away from opening day of the Central Washington State Fair in Yakima, but before we get too giddy about the food or the rides the fair actually needs your help this year.More >>
Car fire declared case of arson
Car fire determined to be arson
KENNEWICK, WA.-- We're learning new details on the car fire that happened off of Columbia Park Drive on Saturday night. The call came in to KPD just before 10 PM for the burning car, which was at the Edison Street boat launch...More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- We're learning new details on the car fire that happened off of Columbia Park Drive on Saturday night. The call came in to KPD just before 10 PM for the burning car, which was at the Edison Street boat launch...More >>
Drunk driver crashes into house
Drunk driver crashes into house
WEST RICHLAND, WA.-- One woman is thankfully okay after a very scary wake-up Sunday morning.More >>
WEST RICHLAND, WA.-- One woman is thankfully okay after a very scary wake-up Sunday morning.More >>
Parents of teen who drowned near pump house share his story
Parents of teen who drowned near pump house share his story
Last week, 15-year-old Chiawana High School student Cole Grad died after swimming near a pump house in Pasco.More >>
Last week, 15-year-old Chiawana High School student Cole Grad died after swimming near a pump house in Pasco.More >>
Garage declared total loss after fire
Garage declared total loss after fire
PASCO, WA.-- A garage on N 19th Avenue in Pasco has been declared a total loss after being consumed by a fire.More >>
PASCO, WA.-- A garage on N 19th Avenue in Pasco has been declared a total loss after being consumed by a fire.More >>
Air quality sending more people to the hospital
Air quality sending more people to the hospital
NBC RIGHT NOW.-- Local hospitals are saying they've seen an increase in patients with chronic illnesses like asthma and COPD due to the poor air quality. Right now, the air is still unhealthy, or unhealthy for sensitive groups, for most of the region.More >>
NBC RIGHT NOW.-- Local hospitals are saying they've seen an increase in patients with chronic illnesses like asthma and COPD due to the poor air quality. Right now, the air is still unhealthy, or unhealthy for sensitive groups, for most of the region.More >>
Fire threatens homes in Columbia County
Fire threatens homes in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA.-- The Weller Canyon Road fire began at 11:45 Saturday morning, and since then, it's burned at least 1300 acres. The fire is also threatening 25 homes nearby.More >>
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA.-- The Weller Canyon Road fire began at 11:45 Saturday morning, and since then, it's burned at least 1300 acres. The fire is also threatening 25 homes nearby.More >>
Fire near City View Cemetery
Fire near City View Cemetery
PASCO, WA.-- Firefighters are now saying that the fire that started just north of the City View Cemetery is being investigated as suspicious.More >>
PASCO, WA.-- Firefighters are now saying that the fire that started just north of the City View Cemetery is being investigated as suspicious.More >>
Youtube sensation uses social influence to help local charity
Youtube sensation uses social influence to help local charityKENNEWICK, WA.-- You might recognize Manda Leigh from her YouTube channel, or at least from her hot-pink hairdo. She's been vlogging for about six years, and has developed quite the following (over 200,000 subscribers)! She was even awarded a Silver Play-Button from YouTube after hitting the 100,000-subscriber mark. But for Manda, the road to success was a long one. "I dealt with bullies a lot going through school because I was the shy girl," Manda told KN...More >>KENNEWICK, WA.-- You might recognize Manda Leigh from her YouTube channel, or at least from her hot-pink hairdo. She's been vlogging for about six years, and has developed quite the following (over 200,000 subscribers)! She was even awarded a Silver Play-Button from YouTube after hitting the 100,000-subscriber mark. But for Manda, the road to success was a long one. "I dealt with bullies a lot going through school because I was the shy girl," Manda told KN...More >>
Body found in Moses Lake
Body found in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, WA.-- According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, a body found Saturday morning floating in Moses Lake is believed to be that of missing man Lionel Pando.More >>
MOSES LAKE, WA.-- According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, a body found Saturday morning floating in Moses Lake is believed to be that of missing man Lionel Pando.More >>
One man dead after WSP-involved shooting
One man dead after WSP-involved shootingTHURSTON COUNTY, WA.-- A critical investigation team in Thurston County is investigating a Washington State Patrol officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning. According to WSP, a call came in from King County around 6:15 AM about a distraught, suicidal man, who was asking for death-by-cop. That man then took off in a car, driving dangerously at high speeds southbound on I-5. When he continued to drive erratically, troopers pulled him over for...More >>THURSTON COUNTY, WA.-- A critical investigation team in Thurston County is investigating a Washington State Patrol officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning. According to WSP, a call came in from King County around 6:15 AM about a distraught, suicidal man, who was asking for death-by-cop. That man then took off in a car, driving dangerously at high speeds southbound on I-5. When he continued to drive erratically, troopers pulled him over for...More >>
Marines sniper, shaved-ice owner, & fireworks technician putting on display in West Richland
Marines sniper, shaved-ice owner, & fireworks technician putting on display in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, WA.-- If you're driving down Bombing Range Road on the 4th of July, you might notice one house that's a little more festive than the rest. That house belongs to Tim Bonagofski, the man behind the area's yearly fireworks display.More >>
WEST RICHLAND, WA.-- If you're driving down Bombing Range Road on the 4th of July, you might notice one house that's a little more festive than the rest. That house belongs to Tim Bonagofski, the man behind the area's yearly fireworks display.More >>
KPD investigating two suspicious fires
KPD investigating two suspicious firesKENNEWICK, WA.-- Right now the Kennewick Police Department is investigating two fires that happened early Sunday morning. The first began just after midnight at the Kennewick City Shops. It burned a lawn mower, trailer, and two trucks before firefighters could contain the flames. Then, at 1:51 AM, just as they were wrapping up the scene, those firefighters got a call about a second fire at a house on the intersection of S Beech Street and E 5th Avenue. That fire burned a...More >>KENNEWICK, WA.-- Right now the Kennewick Police Department is investigating two fires that happened early Sunday morning. The first began just after midnight at the Kennewick City Shops. It burned a lawn mower, trailer, and two trucks before firefighters could contain the flames. Then, at 1:51 AM, just as they were wrapping up the scene, those firefighters got a call about a second fire at a house on the intersection of S Beech Street and E 5th Avenue. That fire burned a...More >>
Family homeless after drunk driver crashes into duplex
Family homeless after drunk driver crashes into duplex
One man is recovering after a drunk driver destroyed his home on Saturday morning. According to Kennewick Police, Jarrod Mendenhall was driving under the influence, and ran a stop sign at the intersection of S Conway Place and W 4th Avenue. He then crashed his car into a duplex apartment, where Aaron Myers and his son were living.More >>
One man is recovering after a drunk driver destroyed his home on Saturday morning. According to Kennewick Police, Jarrod Mendenhall was driving under the influence, and ran a stop sign at the intersection of S Conway Place and W 4th Avenue. He then crashed his car into a duplex apartment, where Aaron Myers and his son were living.More >>
Backyard burn gets out of control
Backyard burn gets out of control
PASCO, WA.-- The Pasco Fire Department got called out to Vista Place for a natural cover fire that got out of control. According to Ben Shearer, with PFD, embers from the fire, which began as a controlled burn, jumped to the roofs of two houses.More >>
PASCO, WA.-- The Pasco Fire Department got called out to Vista Place for a natural cover fire that got out of control. According to Ben Shearer, with PFD, embers from the fire, which began as a controlled burn, jumped to the roofs of two houses.More >>
Bus drivers face off in on-road rodeo
Bus drivers face off in on-road rodeoPASCO, WA.-- Contestants from all over the state of Washington came to the TRAC Center for a rodeo on Sunday. But this rodeo didn't involve and barrel racing, or steer wrestling. Instead, these competitors were riding steeds of steel. The event was the annual Washington State Bus Rodeo, and it was a safety-first affair. Bus drivers represented their school districts in an obstacle course that included parallel parking, backing up, tight turns, and other challenges.They were scored on...More >>PASCO, WA.-- Contestants from all over the state of Washington came to the TRAC Center for a rodeo on Sunday. But this rodeo didn't involve and barrel racing, or steer wrestling. Instead, these competitors were riding steeds of steel. The event was the annual Washington State Bus Rodeo, and it was a safety-first affair. Bus drivers represented their school districts in an obstacle course that included parallel parking, backing up, tight turns, and other challenges.They were scored on...More >>
Portland man steps in to help residents of Kennewick apartment fire
Portland man steps in to help residents of Kennewick apartment fire
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Right now, at least eight families are without a home after a fire in the D building of the Tanglewood Apartment Complex. Kennewick Fire, Kennewick Police, Benton County Fire, and multiple other agencies all responded to the scene around 7:40 Saturday morning. But, as we learned from the residents of the building, they also have one man to thank for their safety.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Right now, at least eight families are without a home after a fire in the D building of the Tanglewood Apartment Complex. Kennewick Fire, Kennewick Police, Benton County Fire, and multiple other agencies all responded to the scene around 7:40 Saturday morning. But, as we learned from the residents of the building, they also have one man to thank for their safety.More >>
Humane society using the positive power of social media
Humane society using the positive power of social media
NBC RIGHT NOW-- For the Benton Franklin Humane Society, the goal is to find loving homes for all the animals in their care. This week, they did just that for one very large shelter cat, named Mao, after a Facebook post about him got a lot of attention.More >>
NBC RIGHT NOW-- For the Benton Franklin Humane Society, the goal is to find loving homes for all the animals in their care. This week, they did just that for one very large shelter cat, named Mao, after a Facebook post about him got a lot of attention.More >>
Seahawks visit veterans in Walla Walla
Seahawks visit veterans in Walla WallaWALLA WALLA, WA.-- On Saturday, the Seahawks organization came to Walla Walla to visit with the veterans living at the Saint Michael's Haven Veterans Housing. The team partnered with Safeway to donate a truck full of food, as well as giving time for autographs, and a barbecue. George Fant and Germain Ifedi, who are tackles for the team, as well as the Sea Gals, and Blitz the Seahawk all shook hands with, and thanked the dozens of veterans at th...More >>WALLA WALLA, WA.-- On Saturday, the Seahawks organization came to Walla Walla to visit with the veterans living at the Saint Michael's Haven Veterans Housing. The team partnered with Safeway to donate a truck full of food, as well as giving time for autographs, and a barbecue. George Fant and Germain Ifedi, who are tackles for the team, as well as the Sea Gals, and Blitz the Seahawk all shook hands with, and thanked the dozens of veterans at th...More >>
Walla Walla remembers Adam West
Walla Walla remembers Adam West
WALLA WALLA, WA.-- After the passing of Adam West, known for his role as television's Batman, residents of his hometown, Walla Walla, are reflecting on their experiences with him. One of those residents is Sara Logdon, who works at Clarette's Restaurant on S Touchet Street.More >>
WALLA WALLA, WA.-- After the passing of Adam West, known for his role as television's Batman, residents of his hometown, Walla Walla, are reflecting on their experiences with him. One of those residents is Sara Logdon, who works at Clarette's Restaurant on S Touchet Street.More >>
KPD, PPD looking for suspect in string of armed robberies
KPD, PPD looking for suspect in string of armed robberies
TRI-CITIES, WA.-- The Pasco and Kennewick Police Departments need your help identifying the suspect in four armed robberies that happened early Saturday morning.More >>
TRI-CITIES, WA.-- The Pasco and Kennewick Police Departments need your help identifying the suspect in four armed robberies that happened early Saturday morning.More >>
Shopping for a cause: Local store celebrates one-year anniversary
Shopping for a cause: Local store celebrates one-year anniversary
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Happy first anniversary to the Seattle Children's Bargain Boutique. The Kennewick store gives shopping a second meaning...More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Happy first anniversary to the Seattle Children's Bargain Boutique. The Kennewick store gives shopping a second meaning...More >>
Firefighters host fundraiser for fire victims
Firefighters host fundraiser for fire victims
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA.-- On Saturday, members of Franklin County Fire District 3 took a break from fighting fires, and found a new way to serve the community: a yard sale!More >>
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA.-- On Saturday, members of Franklin County Fire District 3 took a break from fighting fires, and found a new way to serve the community: a yard sale!More >>
Warrant issued for arrest of suspect in Hermiston shooting death
Warrant issued for arrest of suspect in Hermiston shooting death
34-year-old Tyree Houfmuse is now a person of interest, and anyone with any information on his whereabouts are asked to call Hermiston Police at 541-567-5519.More >>
34-year-old Tyree Houfmuse is now a person of interest, and anyone with any information on his whereabouts are asked to call Hermiston Police at 541-567-5519.More >>
Fire burns 20 acres in West Richland
Fire burns 20 acres in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, WA.-- Benton Count Fire District 4 and Benton County Fire District 2 were called to the scene of a fire near Harrington Road on Saturday night.More >>
WEST RICHLAND, WA.-- Benton Count Fire District 4 and Benton County Fire District 2 were called to the scene of a fire near Harrington Road on Saturday night.More >>
Hometown Proud: Lexington veterinarian helping livestock
Hometown Proud: Lexington veterinarian helping livestock
LEXINGTON, OR.-- Dick Temple has been a veterinarian for decades, and he's spent three of them in Lexington. Since the area is so filled with livestock, his usual patients can weigh a few-hundred pounds.More >>
LEXINGTON, OR.-- Dick Temple has been a veterinarian for decades, and he's spent three of them in Lexington. Since the area is so filled with livestock, his usual patients can weigh a few-hundred pounds.More >>
Hometown Proud: Grain & cattle growing agriculture industry
Hometown Proud: Grain & cattle growing agriculture industry
LEXINGTON, OR.-- If you're driving through the farms and fields surrounding Lexington, you've probably realized that you're in a kingdom of agriculture... and if that's the case, then the Thompsons could be considered the royal family.More >>
LEXINGTON, OR.-- If you're driving through the farms and fields surrounding Lexington, you've probably realized that you're in a kingdom of agriculture... and if that's the case, then the Thompsons could be considered the royal family.More >>
Painters help Habitat for Humanity
Painters help Habitat for Humanity
PASCO, WA.-- With the sunny weekend, a lot of people in the Tri-Cities spent their time outdoors. One group in Pasco took it as an opportunity to give back. This week was Sherwin Williams's "National Paint Week", where the company enlists workers to help community projects.More >>
PASCO, WA.-- With the sunny weekend, a lot of people in the Tri-Cities spent their time outdoors. One group in Pasco took it as an opportunity to give back. This week was Sherwin Williams's "National Paint Week", where the company enlists workers to help community projects.More >>
U.S. Senator visits Hanford's PUREX site
U.S. Senator visits Hanford's PUREX site
RICHLAND, WA.--- Less than a week after a tunnel collapse at Hanford's PUREX site, U.S. Senator, Maria Cantwell went to look around the site for herself. She, and other involved officials, met in Richland after the tour to discuss what's going on at Hanford, and the changes that need to be made.More >>
RICHLAND, WA.--- Less than a week after a tunnel collapse at Hanford's PUREX site, U.S. Senator, Maria Cantwell went to look around the site for herself. She, and other involved officials, met in Richland after the tour to discuss what's going on at Hanford, and the changes that need to be made.More >>
Rollover accident on W 10th Avenue
Rollover accident on W 10th Avenue
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Saturday afternoon, W 10th Avenue was blocked off where it intersects S Dayton Street due to a rollover accident.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Saturday afternoon, W 10th Avenue was blocked off where it intersects S Dayton Street due to a rollover accident.More >>
Police detain suspect in alleged drive-by bridge shooting
Police detain suspect in alleged drive-by bridge shooting
PASCO, WA.-- Sunday afternoon, someone driving on the Columbia River Bridge allegedly saw a man in the car in front of them shooting a gun out the window of that car.More >>
PASCO, WA.-- Sunday afternoon, someone driving on the Columbia River Bridge allegedly saw a man in the car in front of them shooting a gun out the window of that car.More >>
Texas boy connecting with law enforcement worldwide
Texas boy connecting with law enforcement worldwide
HERMISTON, OR.-- Brandon Winans hasn't always loved to be out and about in his hometown of Bridgeport, Texas. His mother, Misty, says that the eleven-year-old is autistic, and that, until recently, just getting him out of the house was a tough ask. But, when Brandon was out with his mother, one thing stayed the same: he always asked her to stop and say hello if he saw a police officer.More >>
HERMISTON, OR.-- Brandon Winans hasn't always loved to be out and about in his hometown of Bridgeport, Texas. His mother, Misty, says that the eleven-year-old is autistic, and that, until recently, just getting him out of the house was a tough ask. But, when Brandon was out with his mother, one thing stayed the same: he always asked her to stop and say hello if he saw a police officer.More >>
Guinea pig frenzy continues as dozens more are given up
Guinea pig frenzy continues as dozens more are given up
WALLA WALLA, WA.-- Last week we told you about the 92 guinea pigs dumped on the side of the road in Umapine, OR. It turns out that there were more than double that in the home they originally came from.More >>
WALLA WALLA, WA.-- Last week we told you about the 92 guinea pigs dumped on the side of the road in Umapine, OR. It turns out that there were more than double that in the home they originally came from.More >>
Update in Reed brothers' Arlington double murder case
Update in Reed brothers' Arlington double murder case
New developments tonight in the horrific double-murder of a couple from Arlington last year.More >>
New developments tonight in the horrific double-murder of a couple from Arlington last year.More >>
Update on Bridle Drive flooding
Update on Bridle Drive flooding
RICHLAND, WA.-- On Friday evening, the Kennewick Irrigation District and Richland Police Department were called out to Bridle Drive after a blocked culvert caused a local canal to flood. as we learned on Saturday from the Kennewick Irrigation District, the water damaged as many as twelve properties.More >>
RICHLAND, WA.-- On Friday evening, the Kennewick Irrigation District and Richland Police Department were called out to Bridle Drive after a blocked culvert caused a local canal to flood. as we learned on Saturday from the Kennewick Irrigation District, the water damaged as many as twelve properties.More >>
Firefighters burn down training house
Firefighters burn down training house
PROSSER, WA.-- Normally, firefighters are the ones putting out fires. But, Saturday in Prosser, they were responsible for a pretty big one, and that fire was no accident.More >>
PROSSER, WA.-- Normally, firefighters are the ones putting out fires. But, Saturday in Prosser, they were responsible for a pretty big one, and that fire was no accident.More >>
Local MS patient excited about new treatment options
Local MS patient excited about new treatment options
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Dozens of people went to Columbia Park on Saturday for Walk MS: Tri-Cities, an awareness and fundraising effort of multiple sclerosis research. This walk came just weeks after the FDA approved a new drug that could be used to slow the symptoms of multiple sclerosis.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Dozens of people went to Columbia Park on Saturday for Walk MS: Tri-Cities, an awareness and fundraising effort of multiple sclerosis research. This walk came just weeks after the FDA approved a new drug that could be used to slow the symptoms of multiple sclerosis.More >>
19-year-old sentenced to 17 years in prison following Walla Walla County gang shooting
19-year-old sentenced to 17 years in prison following Walla Walla County gang shooting
A Walla Walla area man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for the attempted murder of a gang member.More >>
A Walla Walla area man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for the attempted murder of a gang member.More >>
Burrowing animals causing canal concerns
Burrowing animals causing canal concerns
TRI-CITIES, WA.-- They might look cute and cuddly, but burrowing animals have caused more trouble than good when it comes to local canals. The Kennewick Irrigation District says that those animals are actually the number one cause of canal breaches in the western part of the country.More >>
TRI-CITIES, WA.-- They might look cute and cuddly, but burrowing animals have caused more trouble than good when it comes to local canals. The Kennewick Irrigation District says that those animals are actually the number one cause of canal breaches in the western part of the country.More >>
Failure to stop leads to six-car pileup
Failure to stop leads to six-car pileup
TRI-CITIES, WA.-- A six-car pileup on the northbound side of highway 395 had traffic backed up on Saturday in the Tri-Cities. Washington State Patrol told KNDU that the crash happened after one car was disabled on the side of the highway.More >>
TRI-CITIES, WA.-- A six-car pileup on the northbound side of highway 395 had traffic backed up on Saturday in the Tri-Cities. Washington State Patrol told KNDU that the crash happened after one car was disabled on the side of the highway.More >>
Driver possibly facing felony charges after accident
Driver possibly facing felony charges after accidentWEST RICHLAND, WA.-- A man could be facing felony charges after being found at fault for a two-car crash on highway 224. The crash happened around 2:45 PM on Saturday, when one vehicle heading west on 224, was struck head-on by a pickup truck going eastbound, after the driver of the pickup lost control of the vehicle. Shortly after the crash, the truck caught fire. The driver was pulled to safety, and Benton County Firefighters put the fire out. The driver was taken Kadlec Med...More >>WEST RICHLAND, WA.-- A man could be facing felony charges after being found at fault for a two-car crash on highway 224. The crash happened around 2:45 PM on Saturday, when one vehicle heading west on 224, was struck head-on by a pickup truck going eastbound, after the driver of the pickup lost control of the vehicle. Shortly after the crash, the truck caught fire. The driver was pulled to safety, and Benton County Firefighters put the fire out. The driver was taken Kadlec Med...More >>
Canals Nearly Complete in Tri-Cities
Canals Nearly Complete in Tri-CitiesTRI-CITIES, WA.-- The Kennewick Irrigation District has been working on the area canals for months now, and last time we spoke with them, they told us that the bad winter weather put them over a month behind schedule. But, as we learned on Friday, those canals are withing two weeks of being finished. The Division IV canal site,located near Lincoln Elementary School in Kennewick, will be finished over the weekend, and ready for water by Monday. The Highland Fee...More >>TRI-CITIES, WA.-- The Kennewick Irrigation District has been working on the area canals for months now, and last time we spoke with them, they told us that the bad winter weather put them over a month behind schedule. But, as we learned on Friday, those canals are withing two weeks of being finished. The Division IV canal site,located near Lincoln Elementary School in Kennewick, will be finished over the weekend, and ready for water by Monday. The Highland Fee...More >>
Kennewick Irrigation District Seeking Title Transfer
Kennewick Irrigation District Seeking Title Transfer
TRI-CITIES, WA.-- When the Kennewick Irrigation District began its work on local infrastructure decades ago, the federal government loaned out the money for them. Now, those loans are nearly paid off, but the finished projects that the money built will actually become government property instead of falling into local hands.More >>
TRI-CITIES, WA.-- When the Kennewick Irrigation District began its work on local infrastructure decades ago, the federal government loaned out the money for them. Now, those loans are nearly paid off, but the finished projects that the money built will actually become government property instead of falling into local hands.More >>
Program Gives Free Prom Dresses for Girls
Program Gives Free Prom Dresses for Girls
KENNEWICK, WA - It's almost prom season for high school students, but finding the perfect prom dress can get a little pricey.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA - It's almost prom season for high school students, but finding the perfect prom dress can get a little pricey.More >>
Missing boy's family thankful for his safe return
Missing boy's family thankful for his safe return
RICHLAND, WA.-- Early Sunday morning, Wyatt Shafer was returned to his family after going missing for seven hours.More >>
RICHLAND, WA.-- Early Sunday morning, Wyatt Shafer was returned to his family after going missing for seven hours.More >>
Purple sage planted again at Purple Heart Memorial
Purple sage planted again at Purple Heart Memorial
RICHLAND, WA.-- In May of 2016, someone vandalized the Purple Heart Veteran's Memorial at Wye Park, ripping all the purple sage from it and leaving the plants to die.More >>
RICHLAND, WA.-- In May of 2016, someone vandalized the Purple Heart Veteran's Memorial at Wye Park, ripping all the purple sage from it and leaving the plants to die.More >>
Kayaker's quest for a cleaner river
Kayaker's quest for a cleaner river
RICHLAND, WA.-- On Saturday morning, people from all over the area came to Richland for a cleanup effort at Bateman Island and Wye Park, organized by WSU. While the majority took to the trails to pick up water bottles, beer cans, and more, Art Kelly, one man involved in the cleanup, took to the water.More >>
RICHLAND, WA.-- On Saturday morning, people from all over the area came to Richland for a cleanup effort at Bateman Island and Wye Park, organized by WSU. While the majority took to the trails to pick up water bottles, beer cans, and more, Art Kelly, one man involved in the cleanup, took to the water.More >>
Family staying positive after losing house to fire
Family staying positive after losing house to fire
GLEED, WA.-- A house on the 400 block of Hall Road in Gleed was declared a total loss after a fire on Saturday. Multiple agencies responded to the second alarm fire, but when they got there, the house was fully engulfed. Luckily, Andi Bearss, and her son, Carsen, got out of their house safely, but now, they find themselves homeless.More >>
GLEED, WA.-- A house on the 400 block of Hall Road in Gleed was declared a total loss after a fire on Saturday. Multiple agencies responded to the second alarm fire, but when they got there, the house was fully engulfed. Luckily, Andi Bearss, and her son, Carsen, got out of their house safely, but now, they find themselves homeless.More >>
Toddler dead after being struck by vehicle
Toddler dead after being struck by vehicle
SUNNYSIDE, WA.-- A young girl has died after being struck by a vehicle in Sunnyside on Saturday afternoon.More >>
SUNNYSIDE, WA.-- A young girl has died after being struck by a vehicle in Sunnyside on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Three-car accident leaves two injured in Kennewick
Three-car accident leaves two injured in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Saturday afternoon, around 3:15 PM, N Washington Street was shut down for about forty minutes while police officers responded to a three-car accident.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Saturday afternoon, around 3:15 PM, N Washington Street was shut down for about forty minutes while police officers responded to a three-car accident.More >>
Flooding continues in Benton County
Flooding continues in Benton County
RICHLAND, WA.-- On Saturday, the intersection of Kingston Road and Hyde Road was flooded over to the point where water was running down both streets.More >>
RICHLAND, WA.-- On Saturday, the intersection of Kingston Road and Hyde Road was flooded over to the point where water was running down both streets.More >>
Dog Park Expansion Underway
Dog Park Expansion Underway
RICHLAND, WA.-- There's nothing we wouldn't do for our best, furry friends, and now the Tri-Cities Dog Park Society are trying to make sure that all the playful pups in the area have enough room to keep them happy and healthy.More >>
RICHLAND, WA.-- There's nothing we wouldn't do for our best, furry friends, and now the Tri-Cities Dog Park Society is trying to make sure that all the playful pups in the area have enough room to keep them happy and healthy.More >>
"Farm to Free Market" dinner talks ag regulations
"Farm to Free Market" dinner talks ag regulations
The first ever Farm to Free Market dinner, hosted by the Washington Policy Center packed the Red Lion in Pasco.More >>
The first ever Farm to Free Market dinner, hosted by the Washington Policy Center packed the Red Lion in Pasco.More >>
Quidditch hits the Tri-Cities
Quidditch hits the Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK, WA.-- On Friday and Saturday, teams from all over the region came together in Columbia Park for the United States Quidditch Northwest Regional Championships.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- On Friday and Saturday, teams from all over the region came together in Columbia Park for the United States Quidditch Northwest Regional Championships.More >>
Concerns grow over Van Giesen Street
Concerns grow over Van Giesen Street
RICHLAND, WA.-- On Saturday, we told you about the vehicle vs pedestrian accident that happened, at the intersection of Van Giesen St. and Birch Avenue in Richland. Since then, a lot of you have voiced concerns about that area, including one mother, and area resident we spoke to earlier.More >>
RICHLAND, WA.-- On Saturday, we told you about the vehicle vs pedestrian accident that happened, at the intersection of Van Giesen St. and Birch Avenue in Richland. Since then, a lot of you have voiced concerns about that area, including one mother, and area resident we spoke to earlier.More >>
Students headed to Washington, D.C. for National Science Bowl
Students headed to Washington, D.C. for National Science BowlPASCO, WA.-- On Saturday, in a battle of the brains, high school students from all over Washington went out to Columbia Basin College to compete in the Department of Energy's Regional Science Bowl for a chance at the National Finals in Washington, D.C. 26 teams came to the event, from 16 different high schools. All of those teams spent months preparing for the questions they would be asked about biology, chemistry, engineering, and much more. As Jacob Sk...More >>PASCO, WA.-- On Saturday, in a battle of the brains, high school students from all over Washington went out to Columbia Basin College to compete in the Department of Energy's Regional Science Bowl for a chance at the National Finals in Washington, D.C. 26 teams came to the event, from 16 different high schools. All of those teams spent months preparing for the questions they would be asked about biology, chemistry, engineering, and much more. As Jacob Sk...More >>
Two shot in gang-related incident
Two shot in gang-related incident
YAKIMA, WA.-- On Sunday, around 1:50 am, Yakima Police Department officers were dispatched to Jacks-Son's Sports Bar on South 48th Avenue, in regards to a shooting.More >>
YAKIMA, WA.-- On Sunday, around 1:50 am, Yakima Police Department officers were dispatched to Jacks-Son's Sports Bar on South 48th Avenue, in regards to a shooting.More >>
Walla Walla Veterans Home Grand Opening
Walla Walla Veterans Home Grand Opening
WALLA WALLA, WA.-- On Saturday, Governor Jay Inslee, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, and a number of other notable figures joined veterans and non-veterans alike in putting their hands together for the brand new Walla Walla Veterans Home.More >>
WALLA WALLA, WA.-- On Saturday, Governor Jay Inslee, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, and a number of other notable figures joined veterans and non-veterans alike in putting their hands together for the brand new Walla Walla Veterans Home.More >>
Arrests made after attempted home invasion
Arrests made after attempted home invasion
YAKIMA, WA.-- On Sunday morning around 4:40 am, Yakima Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of South 46th Avenue in Yakima, for a home invasion robbery.More >>
YAKIMA, WA.-- On Sunday morning around 4:40 am, Yakima Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of South 46th Avenue in Yakima, for a home invasion robbery.More >>
Protesters & Supporters of Planned Parenthood Rally In Washington
Protesters & Supporters of Planned Parenthood Rally In WashingtonKENNEWICK, WA.-- Groups of people protested Planned Parenthood around the country on Saturday. One protest happened in the Tri-Cities, but Planned Parenthood supporters also showed up. The two-sided rally took place at the intersection of Columbia Center Blvd and Canal Drive, just blocks away from the Planned Parenthood building in Kennewick. Both sides remained peaceful as they supported their beliefs. More >>KENNEWICK, WA.-- Groups of people protested Planned Parenthood around the country on Saturday. One protest happened in the Tri-Cities, but Planned Parenthood supporters also showed up. The two-sided rally took place at the intersection of Columbia Center Blvd and Canal Drive, just blocks away from the Planned Parenthood building in Kennewick. Both sides remained peaceful as they supported their beliefs. More >>
Mysterious sinking boat towed to shore
Mysterious sinking boat towed to shore
KENNEWICK, WA.-- A boat floating down the Columbia River has finally been towed to shore after more than a week.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- A boat floating down the Columbia River has finally been towed to shore after more than a week.More >>
Safely saving with Rx Coupons
Safely saving with Rx Coupons
TRI-CITIES, WA.-- Whether you have insurance or not, if you find yourself spending hundreds of dollars at the pharmacy, you might want to look into prescription coupons.More >>
TRI-CITIES, WA.-- Whether you have insurance or not, if you find yourself spending hundreds of dollars at the pharmacy, you might want to look into prescription coupons.More >>
Getting concerned about gym germs
Getting concerned about gym germs
KENNEWICK, WA.-- We go to the gym to be healthy, but if you're not following these simple steps, the gym might just become more harmful than helpful.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- We go to the gym to be healthy, but if you're not following these simple steps, the gym might just become more harmful than helpful.More >>
Neighbors helping neighbors in times of tragedy
Neighbors helping neighbors in times of tragedy
Neighbors helping neighbors in times of tragedy
Around 2:30 AM Sunday morning, firefighters were called out to a house on the corner of W Sylvester Street and Road 46 for a fire that began from a heat lamp inside of an outdoor doghouse.More >>
Around 2:30 AM Sunday morning, firefighters were called out to a house on the corner of W Sylvester Street and Road 46 for a fire that began from a heat lamp inside of an outdoor doghouse.More >>
Schools decide what to do with their snow days
Schools decide what to do with their snow days
NBC RIGHT NOW -- Along with the agendas on their own calendars, schools making up for snow days have to follow state education laws as well. In Washington, schools are technically supposed to have one hundred and eighty days worth of school.More >>
NBC RIGHT NOW -- Along with the agendas on their own calendars, schools making up for snow days have to follow state education laws as well. In Washington, schools are technically supposed to have one hundred and eighty days worth of school.More >>
Local Partnership Nets Big Results
Local Partnership Nets Big ResultsBiofuels from corn, or even cooking oil, have been gaining popularity the past several years. Now, a partnership with a local brewery could mean a breakthrough for the future of renewable energy. It's all part of a Department of Energy project and 150 pounds of spent grain donated by Kennewick's Ice Harbor Brewery. The study was recently published in the ACS chemistry and engineering scientific journal, but the gist of it in simple English is this: when biofuel is cr...More >>Biofuels from corn, or even cooking oil, have been gaining popularity the past several years. Now, a partnership with a local brewery could mean a breakthrough for the future of renewable energy. It's all part of a Department of Energy project and 150 pounds of spent grain donated by Kennewick's Ice Harbor Brewery. The study was recently published in the ACS chemistry and engineering scientific journal, but the gist of it in simple English is this: when biofuel is cr...More >>
Community marches in solidarity with Women's March on Washington
Community marches in solidarity with Women's March on Washington
RICHLAND, WA.-- Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered at John Dam Plaza for a Women's March around Richland in, aligned with the Women's March On Washington that same day.More >>
RICHLAND, WA.-- Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered at John Dam Plaza for a Women's March around Richland in, aligned with the Women's March On Washington that same day.More >>
Locals rally for Affordable Care Act
Locals rally for Affordable Care Act
Saturday afternoon, community members joined together at John Dam Plaza for a rally in support of keeping the Affordable Care Act. Many attended after feeling that they had been personally affected by the ACA, otherwise known as "Obamacare".More >>
Saturday afternoon, community members joined together at John Dam Plaza for a rally in support of keeping the Affordable Care Act. Many attended after feeling that they had been personally affected by the ACA, otherwise known as "Obamacare".More >>
Confluent Space first annual 24-hour paint-a-thon
Confluent Space first annual 24-hour paint-a-thon
RICHLAND, WA.-- While we're seeing a blanket of white on the ground, one group of people in Richland is spending twenty-four hours immersed in color.More >>
RICHLAND, WA.-- While we're seeing a blanket of white on the ground, one group of people in Richland is spending twenty-four hours immersed in color.More >>
Man rescued from PHS roof
Man rescued from PHS roof
PASCO, WA.-- Another snowy rescue today, but this one, from the roof of Pasco High School. A man was on top of the roof, cleaning off snow, when fire crews say he had a medical emergency.More >>
PASCO, WA.-- Another snowy rescue today, but this one, from the roof of Pasco High School. A man was on top of the roof, cleaning off snow, when fire crews say he had a medical emergency.More >>
Multiple people stranded after getting stuck on county roads
Multiple people stranded after getting stuck on county roads
BENTON COUNTY, WA.-- We've had hundreds of collisions called in due to the large amounts of snow on the ground. But lately, the Benton County Roads Department is also being kept busy pulling people, and their cars out of snow drifts on county roads.More >>
BENTON COUNTY, WA.-- We've had hundreds of collisions called in due to the large amounts of snow on the ground. But lately, the Benton County Roads Department is also being kept busy pulling people, and their cars out of snow drifts on county roads.More >>
Toppenish resident shot in passenger seat of car
Toppenish resident shot in passenger seat of car
TOPPENISH, WA.-- Just after 4:00 AM on Sunday morning, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office was advised that a 25-year-old Toppenish Resident had suffered a gunshot wound.More >>
TOPPENISH, WA.-- Just after 4:00 AM on Sunday morning, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office was advised that a 25-year-old Toppenish Resident had suffered a gunshot wound.More >>
Despite winter weather, pets are still being left outside
Despite winter weather, pets are still being left outsideTRI-CITIES, WA.-- We've had some bone-chilling days lately. But despite all the winter weather, Benton-Franklin Humane Society is still getting multiple calls every day about pets being left outside, as well as in cars, for too long. Teri McCann told KNDU earlier that, in this weather, you shouldn't allow your pets to be outside or exposed to the cold for any longer than you would allow yourself to be. "If you don't wanna sit out in zero degrees for two hours whi...More >>TRI-CITIES, WA.-- We've had some bone-chilling days lately. But despite all the winter weather, Benton-Franklin Humane Society is still getting multiple calls every day about pets being left outside, as well as in cars, for too long. Teri McCann told KNDU earlier that, in this weather, you shouldn't allow your pets to be outside or exposed to the cold for any longer than you would allow yourself to be. "If you don't wanna sit out in zero degrees for two hours whi...More >>
Man rescued from Snake River after kayak tipped
Man rescued from Snake River after kayak tipped
BURBANK, WA.-- Late Sunday afternoon a man found himself in serious trouble after his kayak tipped over on Snake River.More >>
BURBANK, WA.-- Late Saturday afternoon a man found himself in serious trouble after his kayak tipped over on Snake River.More >>
Richland officers arrest seven involved in heroin den
Richland officers arrest seven involved in heroin den
RICHLAND, WA.-- Early on Sunday, Richland officers made their first arrest of 2017 after breaking up a heroin den in a local motel.More >>
RICHLAND, WA.-- Early on Sunday, Richland officers made their first arrest of 2017 after breaking up a heroin den in a local motel.More >>
Parents celebrate New Years, and new life
Parents celebrate New Years, and new life
RICHLAND, WA.-- Raymond Preciado and Janet Reyes anxiously awaited the birth of their daughter on December 26th. But, their daughter had other plans!More >>
RICHLAND, WA.-- Raymond Preciado and Janet Reyes anxiously awaited the birth of their daughter on December 26th. But, their daughter had other plans!More >>
Pasco Police Officers feeling the holiday spirit
Pasco Police Officers feeling the holiday spirit
PASCO, WA.-- Pasco police officers are truly feeling the holiday spirit after watching their offices fill up with gifts and goodies.More >>
PASCO, WA.-- Pasco police officers are truly feeling the holiday spirit after watching their offices fill up with gifts and goodies.More >>
Tri-Cities community trying to make a merry Christmas for house-fire victims
Tri-Cities community trying to make a merry Christmas for house-fire victims
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Haley Wadkins, Tyler Wood, and their three-year-old twins won't be home for the holidays. They lost their house, garage, and two cars to a fire on Saturday morning. But, thanks to some unexpected help, they're feeling the true spirit of the season.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Haley Wadkins, Tyler Wood, and their three-year-old twins won't be home for the holidays. They lost their house, garage, and two cars to a fire on Saturday morning. But, thanks to some unexpected help, they're feeling the true spirit of the season.More >>
Firefighters battle flames and freezing temperatures
Firefighters battle flames and freezing temperatures
KENNEWICK, WA.-- On Saturday afternoon, Kennewick Firefighters battled a fire that started from a propane heater in the garage of the it scorched.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- On Saturday afternoon, Kennewick Firefighters battled a fire that started from a propane heater in the garage of the it scorched.More >>
Fire destroys Kennewick home
Fire destroys Kennewick homeKENNEWICK, WA.-- the Kennewick community is now rallying around one man after his house went up in flames Sunday morning. Just after 10:00 AM, firefighters responded to the large fire at a house on South Quincy Street. Firefighters tell us that the burn started in the kitchen, and quickly spread from there. Before long, it had engulfed the whole house, and was even powerful enough to melt parts of the neighbor's cars. Luckily for Larry, the owner of the house, who's l...More >>KENNEWICK, WA.-- the Kennewick community is now rallying around one man after his house went up in flames Sunday morning. Just after 10:00 AM, firefighters responded to the large fire at a house on South Quincy Street. Firefighters tell us that the burn started in the kitchen, and quickly spread from there. Before long, it had engulfed the whole house, and was even powerful enough to melt parts of the neighbor's cars. Luckily for Larry, the owner of the house, who's l...More >>
20 Tri-Cities schools take part in Frozen Knights Chess Tournament
20 Tri-Cities schools take part in Frozen Knights Chess Tournament
PASCO, WA - The Pasco School District hosted ''Frozen Knights Chess tournament" students from more than 170 elementary schools around the Mid-Columbia came together for the chess tournament.More >>
PASCO, WA - The Pasco School District hosted ''Frozen Knights Chess tournament" students from more than 170 elementary schools around the Mid-Columbia came together for the chess tournament.More >>
Latino Civic Alliance hosts second community forum
Latino Civic Alliance hosts second community forum
PASCO, WA - The Latino Civic Alliance hosted it's second series of community forum. Council member Chi Flores, Police Chief Bob Metzger and president of Columbia Basin College Dr. Richard Cummins were among the guest speakers.More >>
PASCO, WA - The Latino Civic Alliance hosted it's second series of community forum. Council member Chi Flores, Police Chief Bob Metzger and president of Columbia Basin College Dr. Richard Cummins were among the guest speakers.More >>
Fourteen people injured after two crashes on US-12
Fourteen people injured after two crashes on US-12
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA.-- A stretch of US-12 is proving dangerous for drivers. Multiple people are injured after two accidents on that road in Walla Walla County.More >>
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA.-- A stretch of US-12 is proving dangerous for drivers. Multiple people are injured after two accidents on that road in Walla Walla County.More >>
Regional SWAT Team responds to active shooter at Shilo Inn
Regional SWAT Team responds to active shooter at Shilo Inn
RICHLAND, WA.-- Multiple agencies are in Richland right now dealing with an active shooter at the Shilo Inn, 50 Comstock St, in Richland.More >>
RICHLAND, WA.-- Multiple agencies are in Richland right now dealing with an active shooter at the Shilo Inn, 50 Comstock St, in Richland.More >>
Small business loyalists hit the shops for Small Business Saturday
Small business loyalists hit the shops for Small Business SaturdayKENNEWICK, WA.-- Right in the middle of the busiest time of year for shoppers is the day that small business have been waiting for! Saturday was Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to cashing out at local stores instead of big-time business. In honor of the day, we spoke with a number of shoppers around Kennewick who had all sorts of reasons for shopping small. Some told us they love local stores because of the hidden treasures they've found in them, others enjoyed the aff...More >>KENNEWICK, WA.-- Right in the middle of the busiest time of year for shoppers is the day that small business have been waiting for! Saturday was Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to cashing out at local stores instead of big-time business. In honor of the day, we spoke with a number of shoppers around Kennewick who had all sorts of reasons for shopping small. Some told us they love local stores because of the hidden treasures they've found in them, others enjoyed the aff...More >>
Woman in her car robbed at gunpoint
Woman in her car robbed at gunpoint
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Police are reminding you to be careful after a robbery Sunday night in Kennewick. After getting in her car, a woman heard a man knock on her window. when she rolled the window down, the man pointed a gun at her, demanding she give up her purse.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Police are reminding you to be careful after a robbery Sunday night in Kennewick. After getting in her car, a woman heard a man knock on her window. when she rolled the window down, the man pointed a gun at her, demanding she give up her purse.More >>
Man runs himself over in car-chase-gone-wrong
Man runs himself over in car-chase-gone-wrong
PASCO, WA.-- Just after midnight on Sunday, Pasco police officers booked Brandon Arrieta into Franklin County Jail after a car chase gone wrong.More >>
PASCO, WA.-- Just after midnight on Sunday, Pasco police officers booked Brandon Arrieta into Franklin County Jail after a car chase gone wrong.More >>
Pasco shooting leaves one man in the hospital
Pasco shooting leaves one man in the hospital
PASCO, WA.-- Friday night, officers in Pasco responded to a shooting near the intersection of W. Lewis Street and W. 7th Ave after one man kicked down the door of another man's residence on that block, attempting to rob the home.More >>
PASCO, WA.-- Friday night, officers in Pasco responded to a shooting near the intersection of W. Lewis Street and W. 7th Ave after one man kicked down the door of another man's residence on that block, attempting to rob the home.More >>
Officers searching for suspects after armed robbery
Officers searching for suspects after armed robbery
KENNEWICK, WA.-- At 9:17 PM on Sunday night, Kennewick police officers were called to the Domino's Pizza on Clearwater Avenue after two men robbed the store.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- At 9:17 PM on Sunday night, Kennewick police officers were called to the Domino's Pizza on Clearwater Avenue after two men robbed the store.More >>
Give a Gift, Get a Smile hosts third toy drive
Give a Gift, Get a Smile hosts third toy drive
KENNEWICK, WA.-- The holiday season is upon us, and another inspirational cause has made its way to the Tri-Cities. The Give a Gift, Get a Smile Toy Drive is in its third year, and while its founders are small, their impact on the community has been mighty.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- The holiday season is upon us, and another inspirational cause has made its way to the Tri-Cities. The Give a Gift, Get a Smile Toy Drive is in its third year, and while its founders are small, their impact on the community has been mighty.More >>
Performers United host Open Mic Night
Performers United host Open Mic Night
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Saturday evening, young talent from all over Washington, some coming from even as far as Spokane, gathered at the Kennewick Library to share their passion for performance.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Saturday evening, young talent from all over Washington, some coming from even as far as Spokane, gathered at the Kennewick Library to share their passion for performance.More >>
Chief Joseph hosts 8th Annual Science Night
Chief Joseph hosts 8th Annual Science Night
RICHLAND, WA.-- On Thursday evening, hundreds of people gathered at Chief Joseph Middle School for a night of free, hands-on fun.More >>
RICHLAND, WA.-- On Thursday evening, hundreds of people gathered at Chief Joseph Middle School for a night of free, hands-on fun.More >>
KPD arrest man with 12 warrants
KPD arrest man with 12 warrants
KENNEWICK, WA.-- You do the crime, you do the time. That's how it should go anyway. But, when you don't, that's when you end up with a pile of warrants with your name on them.More >>
Nineteen-year-old Austin Gibson, who Kennewick officers are currently searching for, is a good example of that, with not one, not two, but twelve warrants already out for him.
KENNEWICK, WA.-- You do the crime, you do the time. That's how it should go anyway. But, when you don't, that's when you end up with a pile of warrants with your name on them.More >>
Nineteen-year-old Austin Gibson, who Kennewick officers are currently searching for, is a good example of that, with not one, not two, but twelve warrants already out for him.
Kennewick audiologist takes his knowledge overseas
Kennewick audiologist takes his knowledge overseas
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Imagine never waking up to the sound of an alarm clock... or listening to your favorite band blast through the speakers in your car. For 48-million people in the United States who suffer from hearing loss, this silence is a reality.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Imagine never waking up to the sound of an alarm clock... or listening to your favorite band blast through the speakers in your car. For 48-million people in the United States who suffer from hearing loss, this silence is a reality.More >>
Alternate ways to trick-or-treat this Halloween
Alternate ways to trick-or-treat this Halloween
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Halloween is a spooky holiday, but it can be especially scary for parents trying to keep their kids safe while they're out trick-or-treating. That's why, on Sunday night, nearly 400 people attended Petsmart's "Trunk-or-Treat" event.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Halloween is a spooky holiday, but it can be especially scary for parents trying to keep their kids safe while they're out trick-or-treating. That's why, on Sunday night, nearly 400 people attended Petsmart's "Trunk-or-Treat" event.More >>
KNDU tries Pasco Police Physical Ability Test
KNDU tries Pasco Police Physical Ability Test
PASCO, WA.-- Saturday morning, the Pasco Police Department held their Physical Ability Test for aspiring Reserves officers. In order to see what it takes to actually become a part of local law enforcement, we sent Kristina Shalhoup out to try the test herself.More >>
PASCO, WA.-- Saturday morning, the Pasco Police Department held their Physical Ability Test for aspiring Reserves officers. In order to see what it takes to actually become a part of local law enforcement, we sent Kristina Shalhoup out to try the test herself.More >>
Breaking down the ballot- a look at voting in Washington
Breaking down the ballot- a look at voting in Washington
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Donald Trump has made no secret of how he views the voting system, saying multiple times that it's a "rigged" system. So, Monday, we went to find out what goes into casting a vote in the state of Washington.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Donald Trump has made no secret of how he views the voting system, saying multiple times that it's a "rigged" system. So, Monday, we went to find out what goes into casting a vote in the state of Washington.More >>
Presidential Race gives man a heart attack
Presidential Race gives man a heart attack
BURBANK, WA.-- Don Ohman, loves to follow American politics. But after watching the final debate this past week between presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump landed in the hospital, he's not going to be following as closely anymore.More >>
BURBANK, WA.-- Don Ohman, loves to follow American politics. But after watching the final debate this past week between presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump landed in the hospital, he's not going to be following as closely anymore.More >>
Friday night news team gets spooked at Scaregrounds
Friday night news team gets spooked at Scaregrounds
KENNEWICK, WA.-- It's October, and that means Scaregrounds is up-and-running at the Benton County Fairgrounds! This year, it features four different haunts, and in honor of Halloween, we sent Kristina Shalhoup and Mackenzie Maynard to test one of them out!More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- It's October, and that means Scaregrounds is up-and-running at the Benton County Fairgrounds! This year, it features four different haunts, and in honor of Halloween, we sent Kristina Shalhoup and Mackenzie Maynard to test one of them out!More >>
Two men arrested after an attempted armed burglary and standoff in Richland neighborhood
Two men arrested after an attempted armed burglary and standoff in Richland neighborhood
Two men arrested after an attempted armed burglary and standoff in Richland neighborhood
Early Sunday morning, officers were called out to what started two young men burglarizing a Richland home.More >>
Early Sunday morning, officers were called out to what started two young men burglarizing a Richland home.More >>
Pasco Police Department putting people to the test
Pasco Police Department putting people to the test
PASCO, WA.-- Being a police officer is no easy job, and now, some people are being put to the test to see if they have what it takes.More >>
PASCO, WA.-- Being a police officer is no easy job, and now, some people are being put to the test to see if they have what it takes.More >>
Kennewick car chase ends in escape
Kennewick car chase ends in escape
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Late Friday night, officers in Kennewick got involved in quite the car chase. They tried making a traffic stop on a Nissan Maxima near 1st Ave. and Washington St., but the driver took off down the road.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Late Friday night, officers in Kennewick got involved in quite the car chase. They tried making a traffic stop on a Nissan Maxima near 1st Ave. and Washington St., but the driver took off down the road.More >>
Tri-Cities Rotary Club fundraiser packed with "fowl" play
Tri-Cities Rotary Club fundraiser packed with "fowl" play
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Every year, people look on, and cheer as 40,000 rubber ducks are released for a race down the Columbia River.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Every year, people look on, and cheer as 40,000 rubber ducks are released for a race down the Columbia River.More >>
Man arrested for abusing 911
Man arrested for abusing 911
KENNEWICK, WA.-- In case of an emergency call 911 immediately. We've all heard that phrase used over and over, and it's important for anyone who is actually in trouble. Aaron Pogue, a Kennewick man, wasn't in trouble when he called 911 Sunday morning, but now, he's facing some serious consequences.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- In case of an emergency call 911 immediately. We've all heard that phrase used over and over, and it's important for anyone who is actually in trouble. Aaron Pogue, a Kennewick man, wasn't in trouble when he called 911 Sunday morning, but now, he's facing some serious consequences.More >>
Hanford students give their peer a hand
Hanford students give their peer a hand
RICHLAND, WA.-- Fiona Kirkham was born without a left hand, and while she never saw it as a physical setback, she did feel isolated from her peers.More >>
RICHLAND, WA.-- Fiona Kirkham was born without a left hand, and while she never saw it as a physical setback, she did feel isolated from her peers.More >>
Tips on preventing car theft from happening to you
Tips on preventing car theft from happening to you
Tips on preventing car theft from happening to you
A lot of cars in the area have been reported stolen in the last month.More >>
A lot of cars in the area have been reported stolen in the last month.More >>
High School football scores round-up 9/23
Scores from around the area.More >>
Scores from around the area.More >>
Tri-Cities residents learn about distracted driving
Tri-Cities residents learn about distracted drivingKENNEWICK, WA.-- One in four car accidents in the United States is caused by someone texting and driving. Saturday and Sunday, Tri-Cities drivers got a chance to see how much of an impact distracted driving can have when AT&T's "It Can Wait" campaign came to the Columbia Center Mall. Residents were able to experience a virtual reality where, they were a driver who was texting on the road. The campaign's spokesman, Christopher Johnson, told us he was gla...More >>KENNEWICK, WA.-- One in four car accidents in the United States is caused by someone texting and driving. Saturday and Sunday, Tri-Cities drivers got a chance to see how much of an impact distracted driving can have when AT&T's "It Can Wait" campaign came to the Columbia Center Mall. Residents were able to experience a virtual reality where, they were a driver who was texting on the road. The campaign's spokesman, Christopher Johnson, told us he was gla...More >>
Tri-Cities residents look back on 9/11
Tri-Cities residents look back on 9/11
KENNEWICK, WA.-- If you were old enough to realize what was happening, you can probably remember exactly where you were when you found out about \the 9/11 attacks. Jose Rios was in Kosovo, deployed as a member of the United States Army.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- If you were old enough to realize what was happening, you can probably remember exactly where you were when you found out about \the 9/11 attacks. Jose Rios was in Kosovo, deployed as a member of the United States Army.More >>
Firefighters investigating burn off of I-82
Firefighters investigating burn off of I-82BENTON COUNTY, WA.-- Firefighters were dispatched to a fire running parallel to I-82 near exit 113 on Saturday morning. Because of dry and windy conditions, the fire was able to burn roughly 1,000 acres before it was contained. In other terms, the burn spanned about two miles long, and half-a-mile wide. Benton County Fire District 1 and Kennewick Fire Department prepared for the possibility of home evacuations in the Canyon Lakes development. But, luckily, evacuations weren't necessa...More >>BENTON COUNTY, WA.-- Firefighters were dispatched to a fire running parallel to I-82 near exit 113 on Saturday morning. Because of dry and windy conditions, the fire was able to burn roughly 1,000 acres before it was contained. In other terms, the burn spanned about two miles long, and half-a-mile wide. Benton County Fire District 1 and Kennewick Fire Department prepared for the possibility of home evacuations in the Canyon Lakes development. But, luckily, evacuations weren't necessa...More >>
Two Tri-Cities residents in court on felony charges
Two Tri-Cities residents in court on felony charges
KENNEWICK,WA.-- On August 26th, an unnamed person told police they were worried that, fifty-seven year-old Dominick Furino had a hit list, and that they were on it. On September 2nd, police found Furino and brought him to Benton County Jail for his alleged threats to kill. Friday, in Benton County Court, he told Judge Ekstrom that he was pleading 'not-guilty' to the charge of felony harassment. He'll be back in court on October 5th, and his bail was set at $7,500. ...More >>
KENNEWICK,WA.-- On August 26th, an unnamed person told police they were worried that, fifty-seven year-old Dominick Furino had a hit list, and that they were on it. On September 2nd, police found Furino and brought him to Benton County Jail for his alleged threats to kill. Friday, in Benton County Court, he told Judge Ekstrom that he was pleading 'not-guilty' to the charge of felony harassment. He'll be back in court on October 5th, and his bail was set at $7,500. ...More >>
Over 100 cars already pulled over for speeding in Richland school zones
Over 100 cars already pulled over for speeding in Richland school zones
RICHLAND, WA.-- Students have hardly been in class for two weeks, and, already, Richland Officers have pulled over 145 cars speeding in Richland school zones.More >>
RICHLAND, WA.-- Students have hardly been in class for two weeks, and, already, Richland Officers have pulled over 145 cars speeding in Richland school zones.More >>
A look back on Labor Day
A look back on Labor Day
KENNEWICK, WA.-- We've all had that 'tough day at the office', but without the progressions made by the Labor Movement, that day could have been a whole lot worse.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- We've all had that 'tough day at the office', but without the progressions made by the Labor Movement, that day could have been a whole lot worse.More >>
Vehicle theft increasing in Tri-Cities
Vehicle theft increasing in Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES, WA.-- Local police tell us in the past couple weeks car thefts have jumped. With the heat more people leave their cars running unattended trying to cool them down and that's when car prowlers pounce.More >>
TRI-CITIES, WA.-- Local police tell us in the past couple weeks car thefts have jumped. With the heat more people leave their cars running unattended trying to cool them down and that's when car prowlers pounce.More >>
Musicians give back to military community
Musicians give back to military communityRICHLAND, WA.-- Carl Solomon is a singer, songwriter, and guitar player from Portland who lives for his music. He, among others, performed at the Tumbleweed Music festiVAl this weekend. Carl believes music can inspire happiness, and for that reason, has used it to give back through the program Soldiers, Songs, and Voices, a program that allows musicians to teach active-duty military and veterans how to write songs and play guitar. "We're not the va, we'r...More >>RICHLAND, WA.-- Carl Solomon is a singer, songwriter, and guitar player from Portland who lives for his music. He, among others, performed at the Tumbleweed Music festiVAl this weekend. Carl believes music can inspire happiness, and for that reason, has used it to give back through the program Soldiers, Songs, and Voices, a program that allows musicians to teach active-duty military and veterans how to write songs and play guitar. "We're not the va, we'r...More >>
Astronaut tells his story to the Tri-Cities
Astronaut tells his story to the Tri-Cities
PASCO, WA.-- When you were a kid, what did you dream of becoming when you grew up? A doctor? A firefighter? How about an astronaut?More >>
PASCO, WA.-- When you were a kid, what did you dream of becoming when you grew up? A doctor? A firefighter? How about an astronaut?More >>
Delta High School Students evacuated after gas-leak scare
Delta High School Students evacuated after gas-leak scare
PASCO, WA.-- Dozens of students had to be evacuated on Friday morning, after not one but two separate reports of smelling gas at Delta High School.More >>
PASCO, WA.-- Dozens of students had to be evacuated on Friday morning, after not one but two separate reports of smelling gas at Delta High School.More >>
Man arrested after multi-city-crime-spree
Man arrested after multi-city-crime-spreeKENNEWICK, WA.-- A man, now identified as Tanner Mathews, a Kennewick resident, is believed to be the ringleader of a group of people that had officers in the Tri-Cities on a wild goose chase all over Pasco, Kennewick, and Richland. He was finally arrested around 4:30 PM Friday on Olympia St. in Kennewick, after, police told KNDU, he committed crimes all over the area. Thursday in Pasco, he stole a pickup truck from the 900 block of Jersey Dr., as well some...More >>KENNEWICK, WA.-- A man, now identified as Tanner Mathews, a Kennewick resident, is believed to be the ringleader of a group of people that had officers in the Tri-Cities on a wild goose chase all over Pasco, Kennewick, and Richland. He was finally arrested around 4:30 PM Friday on Olympia St. in Kennewick, after, police told KNDU, he committed crimes all over the area. Thursday in Pasco, he stole a pickup truck from the 900 block of Jersey Dr., as well some...More >>
Teachers help ease back-to-school anxiety
Teachers help ease back-to-school anxiety
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Some kids see the start of the school year as an opportunity to be social and active. But for others, it can be scary, especially when moving into a new building!More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Some kids see the start of the school year as an opportunity to be social and active. But for others, it can be scary, especially when moving into a new building!More >>
Kennewick resident to complete on "Forged in Fire" for a second time
Kennewick resident to complete on "Forged in Fire" for a second time
KENNEWICK, WA.-- You could say that, for a living David Roeder plays with fire. A journeyman smith, he's been practicing his craft for about twenty years. but for David, this once-hobby has become an entire way of life.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- You could say that, for a living David Roeder plays with fire. A journeyman smith, he's been practicing his craft for about twenty years. but for David, this once-hobby has become an entire way of life.More >>
Hit-and-run turns into potential felony case
Hit-and-run turns into potential felony casePASCO, WA.-- This morning, a man driving a white pickup truck was going too fast on the road. The wheels of the vehicle spin out, and the car crashed into a fence outside of J&L Hydraulics. The driver then tried to move the truck further through the fence, as if to break it and drive away. When he was unsuccessful, he jumped out of the truck and walked away from the scene. Officers found him not long after, and despite his insistence that he was not involved, a passerb...More >>PASCO, WA.-- This morning, a man driving a white pickup truck was going too fast on the road. The wheels of the vehicle spin out, and the car crashed into a fence outside of J&L Hydraulics. The driver then tried to move the truck further through the fence, as if to break it and drive away. When he was unsuccessful, he jumped out of the truck and walked away from the scene. Officers found him not long after, and despite his insistence that he was not involved, a passerb...More >>
Richland Man Celebrates 105th Birthday
Richland Man Celebrates 105th Birthday
RICHLAND, WA.-- When you hear the number 105 it's more likely to be followed by the word "degrees" rather than "years old". However, one Richland resident, Loris Brinkman celebrated his 105th birthday on Friday!More >>
RICHLAND, WA.-- When you hear the number 105 it's more likely to be followed by the word "degrees" rather than "years old". However, one Richland resident, Loris Brinkman celebrated his 105th birthday on Friday!More >>
Patriotic car turns heads in Tri-Cities
Patriotic car turns heads in Tri-Cities
When 17-year-old Nate Leavitt drives around town he can help but turn heads, no it is not because he is driving but it is what he is driving that has people staring.More >>
When 17-year-old Nate Leavitt drives around town he can help but turn heads, no it is not because he is driving but it is what he is driving that has people staring.More >>
Unexpected free fishing days through Tuesday, August 30
Unexpected free fishing days through Tuesday, August 30
The agency's license sales systems is down.More >>
The agency's license sales systems is down.More >>
Volunteers unearth mammoth bone in Kennewick
Volunteers unearth mammoth bone in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, WA.-- After eight long years of research and digging, volunteers at the Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site finally have their hands on the 17,449-year-old humerus bone of a mammoth!More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- After eight long years of research and digging, volunteers at the Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site finally have their hands on the 17,449-year-old humerus bone of a mammoth!More >>
Officers stumped in investigation of Hermiston shootings
Officers stumped in investigation of Hermiston shootings
HERMISTON, OR.-- Officials were still on the scene at NW 11th St. investigating the deaths of Jason Huston, Kenneth Valdez, and JJ Hurtado Friday afternoon, all trying to figure out the question most everyone in Hermiston is asking today. Why?More >>
HERMISTON, OR.-- Officials were still on the scene at NW 11th St. investigating the deaths of Jason Huston, Kenneth Valdez, and JJ Hurtado Friday afternoon, all trying to figure out the question most everyone in Hermiston is asking today. Why?More >>
Family of missing West Richland man still looking for him
Family of missing West Richland man still looking for him
RICHLAND, WA.-- Last week, Loy Vannapho's Gray, 2005 Toyota Tundra was found in a parking spot at the Columbia Point Marina Park. Loy was not in it, and his family is especially concerned, as it is not a part of his normal travel route.More >>
RICHLAND, WA.-- Last week, Loy Vannapho's Gray, 2005 Toyota Tundra was found in a parking spot at the Columbia Point Marina Park. Loy was not in it, and his family is especially concerned, as it is not a part of his normal travel route.More >>
Family filing federal lawsuit against Pasco School District
Family filing federal lawsuit against Pasco School District
PASCO, WA.-- The family of a nine-year-old boy with autism filed a federal lawsuit against Pasco School District today after they say he was abused by one of his teachers.More >>
PASCO, WA.-- The family of a nine-year-old boy with autism filed a federal lawsuit against Pasco School District today after they say he was abused by one of his teachers.More >>
Miracle baby turning five
Miracle baby turning five
KENNEWICK, WA.-- By most doctor's standards, Hunter Aagaard shouldn't be alive right now. You could say that he's a miracle, and now that's he's approaching his fifth birthday, Hunter's family remembers how lucky they are to still have him.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- By most doctor's standards, Hunter Aagaard shouldn't be alive right now. You could say that he's a miracle, and now that's he's approaching his fifth birthday, Hunter's family remembers how lucky they are to still have him.More >>
Semi-truck bursts into flames near Dallas Road
Semi-truck bursts into flames near Dallas Road
RICHLAND, WA.-- Crews are still trying to look into what exactly caused a semi-truck stationed near the Dallas Road exit on I-82 to go up in flames.More >>
RICHLAND, WA.-- Crews are still trying to look into what exactly caused a semi-truck stationed near the Dallas Road exit on I-82 to go up in flames.More >>
What to expect from Olympic golf
What to expect from Olympic golf
KENNEWICK, WA.-- For the first time in over a century, golf is back in the Olympics! Here's a rundown of what you can expect.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- For the first time in over a century, golf is back in the Olympics! Here's a rundown of what you can expect.More >>
HOMETOWN PROUD: Free history lessons await at the Franklin County Museum in Pasco
HOMETOWN PROUD: Free history lessons await at the Franklin County Museum in Pasco
Today was one of the first times our reporter Haley Gibbs really got the chance to explore Pasco, and because she wanted to know everything there is to know, she visited the Franklin County Museum to get the story.More >>
Today was one of the first times our reporter Haley Gibbs really got the chance to explore Pasco, and because she wanted to know everything there is to know, she visited the Franklin County Museum to get the story.More >>
HOMETOWN PROUD: Viera's Bakery in Pasco
HOMETOWN PROUD: Viera's Bakery in Pasco
All you have to do is walk into Viera's Bakery, and you'll know everything is baked fresh.More >>
All you have to do is walk into Viera's Bakery, and you'll know everything is baked fresh.More >>
Drones causing problems for firefighters
Drones causing problems for firefighters
MATTAWA, WA.-- On Sunday, firefighters working to contain the Lower Crab Creek Fire spotted, not a bird, not a plane, but a drone in the sky above them. This is not the first time they've seen one on the scene of a fire, but what you might not know is that popular gadget is extremely detrimental to firefighter's ability to contain a burn.More >>
MATTAWA, WA.-- On Sunday, firefighters working to contain the Lower Crab Creek Fire spotted, not a bird, not a plane, but a drone in the sky above them. This is not the first time they've seen one on the scene of a fire, but what you might not know is that popular gadget is extremely detrimental to firefighter's ability to contain a burn.More >>
American Outlaws show team spirit in the Tri-Cities
American Outlaws show team spirit in the Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Olympic fever has hit the Tri-Cities, and on Saturday, some rowdy soccer fans gathered at Uncle Sam's Saloon for the United States Women's National Soccer Team take on France. Those fans call themselves American Outlaws, and they are dedicated enough to travel hours to cheer on the home team!More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Olympic fever has hit the Tri-Cities, and on Saturday, some rowdy soccer fans gathered at Uncle Sam's Saloon for the United States Women's National Soccer Team take on France. Those fans call themselves American Outlaws, and they are dedicated enough to travel hours to cheer on the home team!More >>
Pain-free living in the Tri-Cities
Pain-free living in the Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Chronic pain happens when pain becomes a disease, lasting much longer than it ever should, and impacting even simple, everyday tasks. However, people from all over the state have gotten rid of that chronic pain after working with the doctors at Lynx Healthcare.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Chronic pain happens when pain becomes a disease, lasting much longer than it ever should, and impacting even simple, everyday tasks. However, people from all over the state have gotten rid of that chronic pain after working with the doctors at Lynx Healthcare.More >>
Ozone levels tough on those with breathing problems
Ozone levels tough on those with breathing problems
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Right now in the Tri-Cities, the amount of ground-level ozone is rivaling that of Seattle. Scientists from Benton Clean Air and the Washington Department of Ecology who are monitoring the air noticed an even higher jump in the ozone level just a week ago.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Right now in the Tri-Cities, the amount of ground-level ozone is rivaling that of Seattle. Scientists from Benton Clean Air and the Washington Department of Ecology who are monitoring the air noticed an even higher jump in the ozone level just a week ago.More >>
South Ward Gap Fire too close for comfort
South Ward Gap Fire too close for comfort
PROSSER, WA.-- The Federal Emergency Management Agency is now paying to help fight the South Ward Gap Fire. At this time, firefighters believe that containment and cleanup could take roughly another 36 hours.More >>
PROSSER, WA.-- The Federal Emergency Management Agency is now paying to help fight the South Ward Gap Fire. At this time, firefighters believe that containment and cleanup could take roughly another 36 hours.More >>
Officers investigating possible arson near Gage Boulevard
Officers investigating possible arson near Gage Boulevard
KENNEWICK, WA.-- It was an unusual morning in Kennewick. What officers and firefighters suspect was the work of an arsonist lead to a total of nine small fires spread out over 3/4 of a mile on a railway parallel to Gage Blvd.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- It was an unusual morning in Kennewick. What officers and firefighters suspect was the work of an arsonist lead to a total of nine small fires spread out over 3/4 of a mile on a railway parallel to Gage Blvd.More >>
The Ryan J. Poe Foundation takes young contest winner on an inspiring flight
The Ryan J. Poe Foundation takes young contest winner on an inspiring flight
After winning an essay contest, 13-year-old Wendy Sanchez got to go for a high-flying ride.More >>
After winning an essay contest, 13-year-old Wendy Sanchez got to go for a high-flying ride.More >>
Water Follies Security is stepping it up this year
Water Follies Security is stepping it up this year
Water Follies is just a couple of days away, and while the excitement is mounting, preparation for security is also in full swing down at the park.More >>
Water Follies is just a couple of days away, and while the excitement is mounting, preparation for security is also in full swing down at the park.More >>
DNR issues statewide burn ban; will last through Sept. 30
DNR issues statewide burn ban; will last through Sept. 30
With the arrival of warm summer temperatures and below normal precipitation in western Washington, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has expanded its burn ban to cover the entire state.More >>
With the arrival of warm summer temperatures and below normal precipitation in western Washington, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has expanded its burn ban to cover the entire state.More >>
Uncle and nephew sentenced following Tropicana nightclub murder
Uncle and nephew sentenced following Tropicana nightclub murder
An uncle and nephew convicted of killing a 19-year-old in Pasco last year were sentenced today in a Franklin County courtroom.More >>
An uncle and nephew convicted of killing a 19-year-old in Pasco last year were sentenced today in a Franklin County courtroom.More >>
WRPS Admin releases statement regarding impacts of Hanford stop work
WRPS Admin releases statement regarding impacts of Hanford stop work
A Washington River Protection Services (WRPS) Admin issued this statement regarding the impacts caused by the HAMTC-initiated stop workMore >>
A Washington River Protection Services (WRPS) Admin issued this statement regarding the impacts caused by the HAMTC-initiated stop workMore >>
Eastgate Elementary principal named
Eastgate Elementary principal named
Kennewick School District has named Brittany Gilson the new principal of Eastgate Elementary.More >>
Kennewick School District has named Brittany Gilson the new principal of Eastgate Elementary.More >>
Hanford Site Facility's 20th Anniversary marks career milestone for Engineer
Hanford Site Facility's 20th Anniversary marks career milestone for Engineer
Engineer Mike Casbon has watched the Environmental Restoration Disposal Facility (ERDF) grow up.More >>
Engineer Mike Casbon has watched the Environmental Restoration Disposal Facility (ERDF) grow up.More >>
Portion of WDFW area closing for feral pig removal
Portion of WDFW area closing for feral pig removal
Starting Friday, July 29, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will close public access to a portion of the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area in Grant County as part of a month-long effort to remove feral pigs from the area.More >>
Starting Friday, July 29, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will close public access to a portion of the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area in Grant County as part of a month-long effort to remove feral pigs from the area.More >>
State Treasurer submits education funding plan
State Treasurer submits education funding plan
Today, Washington State Treasurer James McIntire proposed a comprehensive K-12 education funding plan to the Legislature’s Education Funding Task Force.More >>
Today, Washington State Treasurer James McIntire proposed a comprehensive K-12 education funding plan to the Legislature’s Education Funding Task Force.More >>
WA Department of Ecology fines Volkswagen for illegally falsifying emissions tests
WA Department of Ecology fines Volkswagen for illegally falsifying emissions tests
The Washington Department of Ecology has fined automaker Volkswagen $176 million for installing illegal software on many of its diesel vehicles to cheat and falsify emissions tests.More >>
The Washington Department of Ecology has fined automaker Volkswagen $176 million for installing illegal software on many of its diesel vehicles to cheat and falsify emissions tests.More >>
Ozone levels in Tri-Cities as high as in Seattle
Ozone levels in Tri-Cities as high as in Seattle
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Scientists are constantly monitoring the air quality here in Washington Sate. But after finding the levels of ozone in the Tri-Cities to be just about as high as those of Seattle, experts here will be doing an extensive study on the pollution and its sources starting this Friday.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Scientists are constantly monitoring the air quality here in Washington Sate. But after finding the levels of ozone in the Tri-Cities to be just about as high as those of Seattle, experts here will be doing an extensive study on the pollution and its sources starting this Friday.More >>
Tri-Party Agreement agencies call for public input regarding Hanford cleanup options
Tri-Party Agreement agencies call for public input regarding Hanford cleanup options
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology), and Tri-Party Agreement (TPA) agencies request the public's input on the Proposed Plan for the cleanup of contaminated waste sites and groundwater in the 100-D/H Area of the Hanford Site in southeastern Washington State.More >>
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology), and Tri-Party Agreement (TPA) agencies request the public's input on the Proposed Plan for the cleanup of contaminated waste sites and groundwater in the 100-D/H Area of the Hanford Site in southeastern Washington State.More >>
WSU Tri-Cities signs land lease agreement for student housing
WSU Tri-Cities signs land lease agreement for student housing
Washington State University Tri-Cities signed a land lease agreement this week with Corporate Pointe Developers, LLC, out of Pullman, Wash., to build an 800-bed complex for student housing.More >>
Washington State University Tri-Cities signed a land lease agreement this week with Corporate Pointe Developers, LLC, out of Pullman, Wash., to build an 800-bed complex for student housing.More >>
Get ready for the Hapo Over the River Air Show!
Get ready for the Hapo Over the River Air Show!
KENNEWICK, WA.-- you might have boats, boats, boats, on your mind with the Water Follies coming up this week, but those aren't the only break-neck-speed vehicles you should be getting excited for! The Hapo Over the River Air-Show will also be taking place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in between races, and this show will have everything!More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- you might have boats, boats, boats, on your mind with the Water Follies coming up this week, but those aren't the only break-neck-speed vehicles you should be getting excited for! The Hapo Over the River Air-Show will also be taking place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in between races, and this show will have everything!More >>
Kadlec completes the Tri-Cities first and only parking garage
Kadlec completes the Tri-Cities first and only parking garage
Today, employees at Kadlec Medical Center and residents of the Tri-Cities gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Tri-Cities first ever parking garage! The garage might have been paid for by Kadlec with the original intention of helping patients and their families, but now, it's been made clear that it is free and open everyone in need of a good parking spot.More >>
Today, employees at Kadlec Medical Center and residents of the Tri-Cities gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Tri-Cities first ever parking garage! The garage might have been paid for by Kadlec with the original intention of helping patients and their families, but now, it's been made clear that it is free and open everyone in need of a good parking spot.More >>
Congressman Dan Newhouse talks trade and Trump
Congressman Dan Newhouse talks trade and Trump
PASCO, WA.-- This year's congressional district race is a bit of déjà vu for Dan Newhouse. Just like in 2014, the congressman and Sunnyside resident finds himself up against Clint Didier once again.More >>
PASCO, WA.-- This year's congressional district race is a bit of déjà vu for Dan Newhouse. Just like in 2014, the congressman and Sunnyside resident finds himself up against Clint Didier once again.More >>
Jet ski crash causes small explosion in Kennewick
Jet ski crash causes small explosion in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, WA.-- A scary situation for a man on a jet ski near the Edison St. boat launch on Sunday morning. The jet ski malfunctioned while the man was riding, and he was forced to jump off and leave it in the middle of the Columbia River.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- A scary situation for a man on a jet ski near the Edison St. boat launch on Sunday morning. The jet ski malfunctioned while the man was riding, and he was forced to jump off and leave it in the middle of the Columbia River.More >>
Farm workers receive compensation after four years
Farm workers receive compensation after four years
GRANGER, WA.-- Four years ago, Saucedo v. NW Management came to be when a group of farm-workers in the Yakima Valley filed a complaint against their employer. The workers said they were fired by NW Management after contacting authorities because their boss repeatedly intimidated them by shooting his gun while they were working.More >>
GRANGER, WA.-- Four years ago, Saucedo v. NW Management came to be when a group of farm-workers in the Yakima Valley filed a complaint against their employer. The workers said they were fired by NW Management after contacting authorities because their boss repeatedly intimidated them by shooting his gun while they were working.More >>
Slide the City hits Richland
Slide the City hits Richland
RICHLAND, WA.-- Hundreds of people took their turn sliding down Lee Blvd. in inner tubes on Saturday when Slide the City showed up in the Tri-Cities, and in Washington, for the very first time!More >>
RICHLAND, WA.-- Hundreds of people took their turn sliding down Lee Blvd. in inner tubes on Saturday when Slide the City showed up in the Tri-Cities, and in Washington, for the very first time!More >>
Two Richland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center residents celebrate 103rd birthdays
Two Richland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center residents celebrate 103rd birthdays
A heartwarming story out of Richland...Josephine Barta and Vadell Cyr celebrate their 103rd birthdays today at the Richland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.More >>
A heartwarming story out of Richland...Josephine Barta and Vadell Cyr celebrate their 103rd birthdays today at the Richland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.More >>
Warning shot fired at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution
Warning shot fired at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution
At approximately 2:30 p.m., Thursday, July 21, several inmates engaged in a series of fights on a recreation yard at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI).More >>
At approximately 2:30 p.m., Thursday, July 21, several inmates engaged in a series of fights on a recreation yard at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI).More >>
WA minimum wage Initiative 1433 certified to ballot; will increase to $13.50 over 4 years
WA minimum wage Initiative 1433 certified to ballot; will increase to $13.50 over 4 years
Initiative 1433, a proposal to increase the state minimum wage, will appear on the fall statewide ballot in Washington, Secretary of State Kim Wyman announced Friday.More >>
Initiative 1433, a proposal to increase the state minimum wage, will appear on the fall statewide ballot in Washington, Secretary of State Kim Wyman announced Friday.More >>