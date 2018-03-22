Top HeadlinesMore>>
Juvenile killed in Pasco car crash
It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes, in between Road 68 and 395.More >>
Oregon woman arrested for cooking Chihuahua in oven
An Oregon woman has been charged with first-degree animal abuse after police say she killed a Chihuahua by cooking it in an oven.More >>
Investigators believe marijuana oil operation caused explosion in Kennewick
Officers believe the cause for a small explosion in a Kennewick home on Wednesday afternoon may an operation to extract marijuana oil.More >>
One dead after motorcycle vs. semi accident in Umatilla County
On Tuesday, March 20 at approximately 2:15 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on SR 395 near milepost 12, the overpass for I-84 in Umatilla County.More >>
Millennial March: Army veteran starts his own insurance company
Finding purpose after finishing his army career, one Kennewick man found success in starting his own insurance company.More >>
Birth control option for men in the works
A new birth control for men may be on the way.More >>
Corps of Engineers awards $321M for installation of 14 McNary Dam turbines
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Walla Walla District on Wednesday awarded a $321.3 million contract to Alstom Renewable US LLC to design, manufacture and install 14 turbines at the McNary Lock and Dam, near Umatilla, Oregon.More >>
Mixed opinions over a development proposal for Columbia Point South
It's been contemplated for years: what to do with Columbia Point South.More >>
CRIME STOPPERS: Isiah Ryan Acedillo-Kupukaa
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for an Isiah Ryan Acedillo-Kupukaa.More >>
Newhouse gives statement after voting 'no' on Consolidated Appropriations Act
Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) released the following statement after voting ‘no’ on H.R. 1625 - Consolidated Appropriations Act.More >>
2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River
A 2-year-old child is dead after two young children went missing this afternoon near the Yakima River in Benton County.More >>
Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre
In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years.More >>
Pass and Road Conditions
What costs more the death penalty or life in prison?
What costs more the death penalty or life in prison?
Many of were outraged at the announcement that the man accused of killing three West Valley people would not face the death penalty. Some comments on our website and Facebook page asked about the costs involved.
Power Outage in Yakima affect KNDO & KNDU-TV
Power Outage Knocks KNDO & KNDU Off-AirKNDO TV Yakima is off the air currently.
KNDU TV Tri-Cities can run some limited local programs.
You may not see what you're expecting to watch for a while. We're doing everything we can to get things back to normal.More >>KNDO-TV in Yakima is off the air currently.
KNDU-TV in Tri-Cities can run some limited local programs.
In both cases, you could see some things you're not used to seeing from us. We're doing everything we can to get things back to normal.More >>
Pasco named 2018 "All-America City" finalist
The City of Pasco has been named one of 20 finalists for the prestigious national “All-America City” Award given by the National Civic League.More >>
Pasco rated as one of the “50 Most Popular Mid-Size Cities To Relocate”
Pasco was recently recognized as the 11th most “popular mid-size city to relocate” in the nation by moveBuddha.com.More >>
Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day
Every year, people with down syndrome and their able-bodied allies organize and participate in activities to celebrate and raise public awareness for the condition.More >>
Cougar found in downtown hotel in The Dalles
A two-year-old male cougar that traveled all the way into downtown The Dalles and into a hotel complex was euthanized today after wildlife managers determined it was a public safety risk.More >>
Classroom Makeover: Congratulations, Mrs. Knowles!
She is a teacher at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland.More >>
