Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week
From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.
Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre
In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years.
Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods
Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods.
YPD officer shoots an attacking pit bull while responding to call
Shortly after 9:00 this morning, Yakima Police officers responded to the 1200 block of Roosevelt Avenue, in reference to a report of a domestic violence incident.
First Washington Robotics Competition a success
More than 1,000 Washington and Oregon high school students were in Yakima over the weekend, competing the the first Washington Robotics Competition.
Sip On Summit: A Generation Z-operated business in Yakima
When you think of unique, successful coffee shops, you usually don't picture a teenager as the owner... but that's exactly the case for Yarithza Aguilar of Yakima.
Man arrested after stabbing and chase in Toppenish
man arrested after stabbing and chase in toppenish
Toppenish Police have arrested a man who led them and several other agencies on a chase over the weekend. Police say around 6:00 p.m. Saturday they responded to a stabbing on Blue Herron Road and were told the 19 year old suspect had taken off in a stolen farm truck.
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies investigating weekend shooting on Old Naches Highway
yakima county sheriff's deputies investigating weekend shooting on old naches highway
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies need your help to find a shooting suspect from Saturday. The 27-year-old says he knew the people who shot him and said it happened on the Old Naches Highway. If you know anything call the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
Man killed in trailer fire near Grandview
One man is dead after an early morning fire destroyed a travel trailer east of Grandview. His name has not been released and crews are investigating the cause of the fire.More >>
Kennewick man dies in car crash in Oregon
Water main break connected to pump house fire in Selah
Public Works is looking into the cause of a water main break in Selah early Friday morning.More >>
Toppenish man sentenced to 6.5 years prison for voluntary manslaughter
25-year-old Nolan Patrick John III of Toppenish was sentenced after having pleaded guilty on December 6, 2017, to voluntary manslaughter.More >>
Millennial March: From dancer to dance academy director
"Millennials aren't lazy... they aren't spoiled... they aren't given everything," says Sarah Marquis, owner and artistic director of Melody Lane Dance Academy.More >>
One injured after gang-related shooting Wednesday night
At 8:56 p.m. Wednesday night, officers were called to the 1300 block of S. 11th Avenue to a shots fired call.More >>
Yakima PD investigating possible gang-related shooting
Yakima Police are investigating it as gang-related and say it happened near north 24th avenue and Jerome.More >>
Man arrested in Sunnyside assault
A man is in custody for stabbing another man in Sunnyside.More >>
Ellensburg PD investigating after teens break in, rob home
A 17-year-old is in custody and Ellensburg police are looking for another teen after police say they broke in and robbed a home.More >>
Eisenhower High School holds assembly against school violence on March 14
There was no walkout at Eisenhower High School... instead students chose to come together and take a stand against school violence.More >>
City of Ellensburg hosts forum that encourages students to speak up
Since the deadly shooting last month in Parkland, Florida, school and student safety has been a top priority across the country.More >>
Help local non-profits through your Amazon purchases with Amazon Smile
In the final months of 2017, Amazon made a profit of $1.9 billion. Some of that money is then donated to hundreds of non-profit organizations across the country, including right here in Yakima at Yakima Valley Partners Habitat For Humanity.More >>
Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences to expand campus using tax-exempt bonds
Thanks to tax-exempt bonds issued by the Washington Higher Education Facilities Authority, Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences will add a new two-story building of classrooms and other academic spaces to its Yakima campus.More >>
North Spokane homicide suspect arrested in Tri-Cities
Yakima man hopes to give fallen medal of honor recipient a proper memorial
A hero is buried at a local cemetery, but his grave has just a marker. Now, a Yakima man is leading the effort to get him a proper memorial.More >>
Yakima native prepares to compete in the Paralympics
Perhaps even more than the Olympics, the Paralympic Games share the stories and accomplishments of some of the world's most remarkable individuals.More >>
Sex offender arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force for multiple arsons in Yakima
On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) arrested 21-year-old Ronald Edward Taylor Jr. in Selah, Washington.More >>
Suspects sought after attempting to sell stolen property
On March 8, 33-year-old Crystal Ann Wanserske and 27-year-old Robert James Wood attempted to sell stolen property to law enforcement in an undercover operation.More >>
Two people escape Yakima house fire, firefighters save pet cat
The people who live there got out on their own after being alerted by the fire alarm.More >>
Man pleads guilty to 2016 murder in Tieton
Saul Rios' sentencing is scheduled for April 17th in Yakima County Superior Court.More >>
Two Yakima Valley College students recognized for their excellence
For the past 20 years, Washington has recognized outstanding students who go to two-year community and technical colleges.More >>
Suspect arrested after assault in White Swan
On March 7, 2018, at approximately 10:50 a.m., Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers from the Yakama Nation Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of Shaker Church Road regarding a possible assault.More >>
New program hopes to boost safety in Yakima schools
Schools in Yakima are hoping to increase safety by inviting officers in for a free meal.More >>
Granger student, parent weigh in on their school's backpack ban
Today we spoke with a student and a parent to get local opinions on the Granger School District's decision to ban backpacks in schools.More >>
Wind straightens out a crooked Wapato barn
People across the country make money flipping houses, including one Yakima contractor who found an old barn in Wapato she wanted to save.More >>
Kwik-Lok: A major bread clip producer right in Yakima
One of the largest producers of bread and produce clips is nestled right here in the Yakima Valley.More >>
Regardless of DACA decision, a Yakima business continues to help Dreamers
For now, DACA remains in place... this comes after Congress was unable to present a solution today.More >>
Millennial March: Author, podcaster, and owner of NUYU Juice Bar
Can you imagine starting a business, writing your own book that's on Amazon, and having your own globally streaming podcast...all before the age of 20?More >>
Weekend Warriors: Local teacher has closet full of food and supplies for students
PROSSER- School is a place where children should only have to worry about learning, but for low-income children that's not always the case. Students might come to school hungry, or not have the supplies they need. If you take a step inside the two red doors of Prosser High School, chance are you'll find everyday heroes. Though, there's one special warrior, Brett Dillahunt, who's going the extra mile to impact his students lives. "The Prosser school district is over 60 pe...More >>
Man dies from self-inflicted knife wound during police standoff
Extras wanted for feature film
In the world of All Sorts, professional folder filing is a competitive sport, and Granger High School alumnus J. Rick Castañeda (Cement Suitcase) wants you to get in on the action!More >>
Perceived threat towards West Valley High School
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office sent out a press release regarding a perceived threat at West Valley High School on March 1.More >>
FBI arrests Yakima man on assault and sex abuse charges of Oregon woman
On Tuesday, February 27, FBI agents arrested 34-year-old Almonzo Antonio Castaneda on charges of sexual abuse, assault of a spouse or intimate partner by strangulation and assault by striking, beating or wounding.More >>
Sunnyside School District releases statement following school threats
In wake of a recent series of school threats, the Sunnyside School District released a statement.More >>
Police look to identity homeless man found dead at park
Authorities are working to identify a homeless man found dead at a Washington park.More >>
Explosive found at Prosser High School
Three separate threats today at three different schools, all within 17 miles of each other...the first coming in at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at Prosser High.More >>
Writer and chef shares Chinese cuisine experiences
A famous author, journalist, and chef stopped by the Capitol Theatre in Yakima to share a bit about her experiences with Chinese cuisine.More >>
Level III sex offender residence notification: Louis Walter Brock
Brock was convicted on July 24, 1985 of Rape In The First Degree.More >>
Yakima PD investigating robbery
Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week
From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.More >>
Providence Health purchases buildings previously Walla Walla General Hospital
Providence Health & Services-Washington has purchased four vacant buildings on the site where Adventist Health closed Walla Walla General Hospital last year.More >>
Bechtel donates $12,000 to Bite2Go program for children in need
Bechtel has donated $12,000 as a sustaining partner for the 2017-18 academic year to Second Harvest’s Bite2Go program, which provides food supplies to children in need over the weekend during the school year.More >>
Investigators believe marijuana oil operation caused explosion in Kennewick
Officers believe the cause for a small explosion in a Kennewick home on Wednesday afternoon may an operation to extract marijuana oil.More >>
Juvenile killed in Pasco car crash
It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes, in between Road 68 and 395.More >>
Mixed opinions over a development proposal for Columbia Point South
It's been contemplated for years: what to do with Columbia Point South.More >>
Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day
Every year, people with down syndrome and their able-bodied allies organize and participate in activities to celebrate and raise public awareness for the condition.More >>
Millennial March: Army veteran starts his own insurance company
Finding purpose after finishing his army career, one Kennewick man found success in starting his own insurance company.More >>
Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre
In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years.More >>
Classroom Makeover: Congratulations, Mrs. Knowles!
She is a teacher at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland.More >>
