  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Posted by Veronica Padilla Reporter

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

  • YPD officer shoots an attacking pit bull while responding to call

    Shortly after 9:00 this morning, Yakima Police officers responded to the 1200 block of Roosevelt Avenue, in reference to a report of a domestic violence incident.

  • First Washington Robotics Competition a success

    Posted by Veronica Padilla Reporter

    More than 1,000 Washington and Oregon high school students were in Yakima over the weekend, competing the the first Washington Robotics Competition. 

  • Sip On Summit: A Generation Z-operated business in Yakima

    Posted by Briseida Holguin Reporter

    When you think of unique, successful coffee shops, you usually don't picture a teenager as the owner... but that's exactly the case for Yarithza Aguilar of Yakima.

  • Man arrested after stabbing and chase in Toppenish

    Toppenish Police have arrested a man who led them and several other agencies on a chase over the weekend. Police say around 6:00 p.m. Saturday they responded to a stabbing on Blue Herron Road and were told the 19 year old suspect had taken off in a stolen farm truck.

  • Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies investigating weekend shooting on Old Naches Highway

    Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies need your help to find a shooting suspect from Saturday. The 27-year-old says he knew the people who shot him and said it happened on the Old Naches Highway. If you know anything call the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.

