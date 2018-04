KNDU, Bechtel, AECOM and its Hanford affiliates have teamed up for the annual Feeding Families Food Drive. Your support will help Second Harvest feed our neighbors in need in the Mid-Columbia.Thanks to a generous match from our friends at Numerica Credit Union, the first $25,000 will be matched, for double the impact. Every $1 provides 10 meals!

Please be as generous as you can today.