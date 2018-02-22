



How does it work?

Every day during NBC Right Now Local News Today, NBC Right Now Local News at 5pm & 6pm, and NBC Right Now 11@11 there is a chance your picture will be shown. All pictures are considered, and we may pick from pictures sent via email or by mail. In addition, the 200 most recent pictures are displayed in the slideshow below.



How do I submit a photo?

There are two ways you can submit your photos to us, you can mail them to us at 3312 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, WA 99336 or you can email your photos to us at news@kndu.com.



What kind of picture should I submit?

What you decide to upload is your choice. However, we ask that it be free from anything inappropriate or offensive. Keep in mind, all photos will be screened before they are choosen for a newscast or published on the Website.



What if I don't see my photo?

Don't panic if you don't see your picture immediately. All photos are screened by real people, and sometimes it takes us a little while to get to every submission.



Will my photo be shown on TV?

The short answer to this question: maybe. We select several pictures a day to share with our viewers. There is no way to guarantee whether your picture will be selected. Of course, your chances of getting a picture shown on TV increases as you submit more pictures.