Hometown Proud and FunMore>>
Hometown Proud: Yakima's classic, the Stop And Go Drive-In
Hometown Proud: Yakima's classic, the Stop And Go Drive-In
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Veronica Padilla checked out a drive-in that has been growing along with the community.More >>
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Veronica Padilla checked out a drive-in that has been growing along with the community.More >>
Hometown Proud: Tieton Cider Works in Yakima
Hometown Proud: Tieton Cider Works in Yakima
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon visited a brewery in Yakima that specializes in cider.More >>
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon visited a brewery in Yakima that specializes in cider.More >>
Hometown Proud: Pendleton Underground Tours
Hometown Proud: Pendleton Underground Tours
The City of Pendleton has a bit of a concealed history.More >>
The City of Pendleton has a bit of a concealed history.More >>
Hometown Proud: The history of the Tri-City Country Club
Hometown Proud: The history of the Tri-City Country Club
For this week's segment of Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Kristina Shalhoup checked out the history of the Tri-City Country Club.More >>
For this week's segment of Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Kristina Shalhoup checked out the history of the Tri-City Country Club.More >>
Hometown Proud: The history of our own Kennewick station
Hometown Proud: The history of our own Kennewick station
For Kennewick's segment of Hometown Proud - and at the request of some of our viewers - we looked into the history of our station at 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue.More >>
For Kennewick's segment of Hometown Proud - and at the request of some of our viewers - we looked into the history of our station at 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue.More >>
Hometown Proud: Sweets to eat at Tsp Bakeshop
Hometown Proud: Sweets to eat at Tsp Bakeshop
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Jaclyn Selesky checked out a sweet shop in West Richland.More >>
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Jaclyn Selesky checked out a sweet shop in West Richland.More >>
New STEAM middle school in West Richland nearing completion
New STEAM middle school in West Richland nearing completion
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Jaclyn Selesky decided to check out the progress of Leona Libby Middle School in West Richland.More >>
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Jaclyn Selesky decided to check out the progress of Leona Libby Middle School in West Richland.More >>
Hometown Proud: A unique distillery called Black Heron Spirits
Hometown Proud: A unique distillery called Black Heron Spirits
For this week's Hometown Proud, we went just a hop, skip, and a jump away to West Richland.More >>
For this week's Hometown Proud, we went just a hop, skip, and a jump away to West Richland.More >>
Hometown Proud: Turkeys and wine in Benton City
Hometown Proud: Turkeys and wine in Benton City
This week for Hometown Proud, Kristina Shalhoup spent some time learning about everything that grows on a local and incredibly self-sufficient farm.More >>
This week for Hometown Proud, Kristina Shalhoup spent some time learning about everything that grows on a local and incredibly self-sufficient farm.More >>
Hometown Proud: Job growth in Toppenish, thanks to Legends Casino
Hometown Proud: Job growth in Toppenish, thanks to Legends Casino
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon headed to Toppenish, where he checked out how Legends Casino is experiencing growth.More >>
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon headed to Toppenish, where he checked out how Legends Casino is experiencing growth.More >>
Hometown Proud: Generations of hops farmers in Toppenish
Hometown Proud: Generations of hops farmers in Toppenish
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon went to Toppenish and checked out Brulotte Farms, where they told him about their hops.More >>
For this week's Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Gilbert Magallon went to Toppenish and checked out Brulotte Farms, where they told him about their hops.More >>
Hometown Proud: The Frazier Farmstead Museum in Milton-Freewater
Hometown Proud: The Frazier Farmstead Museum in Milton-Freewater
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Kristina Shalhoup went down to Milton-Freewater to learn about some of the history behind the area.More >>
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Kristina Shalhoup went down to Milton-Freewater to learn about some of the history behind the area.More >>
Hometown Proud: Pineapple Pete's Shaved Ice
Hometown Proud: Pineapple Pete's Shaved IceWALLA WALLA, WA- Pineapple Pete's Shaved Ice started in College Place out of a shed and they've since outgrown that shed and moved into a storefront. One of the owners told us the shed was, "10 by 13 and it was for two summers we were operating from that" says Slvic Tkachev. Five years ago Tkachev and his co-owner Marc Hernandez were co-workers facing cutbacks at work and that's what sparked this leap of faith. "I had shaved ice machine and he had mon...More >>WALLA WALLA, WA- Pineapple Pete's Shaved Ice started in College Place out of a shed and they've since outgrown that shed and moved into a storefront. One of the owners told us the shed was, "10 by 13 and it was for two summers we were operating from that" says Slvic Tkachev. Five years ago Tkachev and his co-owner Marc Hernandez were co-workers facing cutbacks at work and that's what sparked this leap of faith. "I had shaved ice machine and he had mon...More >>
Hometown Proud: Plowing crops by horse in College Place
Hometown Proud: Plowing crops by horse in College Place
For three years, Hayshaker Farm has been doing things a little differently.More >>
For three years, Hayshaker Farm has been doing things a little differently.More >>
Hometown Proud: Lexington veterinarian helping livestock
Hometown Proud: Lexington veterinarian helping livestock
LEXINGTON, OR.-- Dick Temple has been a veterinarian for decades, and he's spent three of them in Lexington. Since the area is so filled with livestock, his usual patients can weigh a few-hundred pounds.More >>
LEXINGTON, OR.-- Dick Temple has been a veterinarian for decades, and he's spent three of them in Lexington. Since the area is so filled with livestock, his usual patients can weigh a few-hundred pounds.More >>
Hometown Proud: Grain & cattle growing agriculture industry
Hometown Proud: Grain & cattle growing agriculture industry
LEXINGTON, OR.-- If you're driving through the farms and fields surrounding Lexington, you've probably realized that you're in a kingdom of agriculture... and if that's the case, then the Thompsons could be considered the royal family.More >>
LEXINGTON, OR.-- If you're driving through the farms and fields surrounding Lexington, you've probably realized that you're in a kingdom of agriculture... and if that's the case, then the Thompsons could be considered the royal family.More >>
Hometown Proud: A gardening club unlike any other in Umatilla
Hometown Proud: A gardening club unlike any other in Umatilla
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Rex Carlin learned that one Umatilla club has been keeping the city looking good since the 1930s.More >>
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Rex Carlin learned that one Umatilla club has been keeping the city looking good since the 1930s.More >>
Hometown Proud: Some unique Oregon history in the town of Umatilla
Hometown Proud: Some unique Oregon history in the town of Umatilla
For this week's segment of Hometown Proud, we got a one-stop-shop history lesson for Umatilla's past.More >>
For this week's segment of Hometown Proud, we got a one-stop-shop history lesson for Umatilla's past.More >>
Hometown Proud: A one-stop-shop for prescriptions and pop in Hermiston
Hometown Proud: A one-stop-shop for prescriptions and pop in Hermiston
For our first Hometown Proud story of this year, we visited Hermiston to find out what makes the people there proud of their hometown.More >>
For our first Hometown Proud story of this year, we visited Hermiston to find out what makes the people there proud of their hometown.More >>
HOMETOWN PROUD: Catching a bite at the Cougar Den in White Swan
HOMETOWN PROUD: Catching a bite at the Cougar Den in White Swan
The Cougar Den is home to the only restaurant in White Swan, but that's not all they have to offer.More >>
The Cougar Den is home to the only restaurant in White Swan, but that's not all they have to offer.More >>
HOMETOWN PROUD: Free history lessons await at the Franklin County Museum in Pasco
HOMETOWN PROUD: Free history lessons await at the Franklin County Museum in Pasco
Today was one of the first times our reporter Haley Gibbs really got the chance to explore Pasco, and because she wanted to know everything there is to know, she visited the Franklin County Museum to get the story.More >>
Today was one of the first times our reporter Haley Gibbs really got the chance to explore Pasco, and because she wanted to know everything there is to know, she visited the Franklin County Museum to get the story.More >>
HOMETOWN PROUD: Viera's Bakery in Pasco
HOMETOWN PROUD: Viera's Bakery in Pasco
All you have to do is walk into Viera's Bakery, and you'll know everything is baked fresh.More >>
All you have to do is walk into Viera's Bakery, and you'll know everything is baked fresh.More >>
HOMETOWN PROUD: At the Trading Post and the Little Red School House in Naches
HOMETOWN PROUD: At the Trading Post and the Little Red School House in Naches
NACHES, WA - This week's Hometown Proud took our reporters to Naches, where they visited the well-known Trading Post. It's right off the highway and sells fruits, vegetables, and much more. But there's another place to buy your produce, and it's known as the Little Red School House, which isn't a school, nor is it a house!More >>
NACHES, WA - This week's Hometown Proud took our reporters to Naches, where they visited the well-known Trading Post. It's right off the highway and sells fruits, vegetables, and much more. But there's another place to buy your produce, and it's known as the Little Red School House, which isn't a school, nor is it a house!More >>
HOMETOWN PROUD: A Finley apricot farm has over 300 fruit trees
HOMETOWN PROUD: A Finley apricot farm has over 300 fruit trees
This week's hometown proud brought us to Finley. When driving through town we stumbled upon an apricot farm.More >>
This week's hometown proud brought us to Finley. When driving through town we stumbled upon an apricot farm.More >>
HOMETOWN PROUD: Agricultural manufacturing company in Moxee is worldwide
HOMETOWN PROUD: Agricultural manufacturing company in Moxee is worldwideMoxee, WA - Moxee is home to a special manufacturing facility, Blueline Manufacturing, creates equipment that makes a farmers job a whole lot easier, and their customer base, reaches around the world. Blueline Manufacturing facility takes up an entire city block in Moxee, it's a city staple that's been around for decades. Specializing in designing and building equipment for orchards, vineyards, and general agriculture, Blueline knows all about the making the right...More >>Moxee, WA - Moxee is home to a special manufacturing facility, Blueline Manufacturing, creates equipment that makes a farmers job a whole lot easier, and their customer base, reaches around the world. Blueline Manufacturing facility takes up an entire city block in Moxee, it's a city staple that's been around for decades. Specializing in designing and building equipment for orchards, vineyards, and general agriculture, Blueline knows all about the making the right...More >>
HOMETOWN PROUD: Moxee is the hop capital and home to a special brewery on a hop farm
Moxee, WA - Nestled in the heart of the Yakima Valley, Moxee is part a region that produces one-third of the world's hops, and is actually one of the top three cities in the region that hugely contributes to that number. Bale Breaker Brewery is a home grown business, and sits in the middle of one of the many hop farms in Moxee.More >>
Moxee, WA - Nestled in the heart of the Yakima Valley, Moxee is part a region that produces one-third of the world's hops, and is actually one of the top three cities in the region that hugely contributes to that number. Bale Breaker Brewery is a home grown business, and sits in the middle of one of the many hop farms in Moxee.More >>
HOMETOWN PROUD: Maple Counter Cafe in Walla Walla is known as their local favorite
HOMETOWN PROUD: Maple Counter Cafe in Walla Walla is known as their local favorite
When visiting Walla Walla for our Hometown Proud segment, locals told us there was one stop we absolutely had to make, The Maple Counter Cafe. Apple pancakes, strawberry granola pancakes and oven baked omelets, all can be found at Maple Counter Cafe.More >>
When visiting Walla Walla for our Hometown Proud segment, locals told us there was one stop we absolutely had to make, The Maple Counter Cafe. Apple pancakes, strawberry granola pancakes and oven baked omelets, all can be found at Maple Counter Cafe.More >>
HOMETOWN PROUD: The Tuxedo Bar and Grill in Prescott
HOMETOWN PROUD: The Tuxedo Bar and Grill in Prescott
Apart of our hometown proud series, NBC Right Now visited the town gathering spot in Prescott, Washington where we heard there is a must-have cheeseburger.More >>
Apart of our hometown proud series, NBC Right Now visited the town gathering spot in Prescott, Washington where we heard there is a must-have cheeseburger.More >>
HOMETOWN PROUD: Izzy the Camel in Prescott
HOMETOWN PROUD: Izzy the Camel in Prescott
NBC Right Now is back at it with the hometown proud series. This week, Prescott, Washington was chosen as the town to visit.More >>
NBC Right Now is back at it with the hometown proud series. This week, Prescott, Washington was chosen as the town to visit.More >>
HOMETOWN PROUD: The Teapot Dome in Zillah Brings Crowds From Around the World
HOMETOWN PROUD: The Teapot Dome in Zillah Brings Crowds From Around the World
This little teapot, short and stout., was created with scandal in mind. Here is its handle, here is its spout. And it sits in all its handcrafted beauty for people to come to Zillah from far and wide to see and take selfies.More >>
This little teapot, short and stout., was created with scandal in mind. Here is its handle, here is its spout. And it sits in all its handcrafted beauty for people to come to Zillah from far and wide to see and take selfies.More >>
HOMETOWN PROUD: Family owned restaurant for 80 years dishes out famous prime rib
HOMETOWN PROUD: Family owned restaurant for 80 years dishes out famous prime rib
As soon as you walk into the Squeeze Inn in downtown Zillah, the first thing you see is a piece of history. In fact, so much has happened inside these walls since the family business was opened in the 30's by Rod's grandmother that they have history hanging all over the walls. When's the last time you had a t-bone streak for 2 dollars?More >>
As soon as you walk into the Squeeze Inn in downtown Zillah, the first thing you see is a piece of history. In fact, so much has happened inside these walls since the family business was opened in the 30's by Rod's grandmother that they have history hanging all over the walls. When's the last time you had a t-bone streak for 2 dollars?More >>
HOMETOWN PROUD: Lucky Jam Barn in Stanfield, Oregon
HOMETOWN PROUD: Lucky Jam Barn in Stanfield, Oregon
On Friday, NBC Right Now kicked off a new series, "Hometown Proud".More >>
On Friday, NBC Right Now kicked off a new series, "Hometown Proud".More >>
HOMETOWN PROUD: Fun Fashions Boutique in Stanfield, Oregon
HOMETOWN PROUD: Fun Fashions Boutique in Stanfield, Oregon
In our new series "Hometown Proud", Stanfield, Oregon was chosen as the first location our NBC Right Now news team would visit.More >>
In our new series "Hometown Proud", Stanfield, Oregon was chosen as the first location our NBC Right Now news team would visit.More >>