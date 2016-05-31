NBC Right Now Pet Food Drive
For the month of February, KNDU and KNDO will be looking for donations from you to help out our local no-kill shelters. Please purchase food and bring them the to any of the following drop off locations, we will also accept donations at KNDU and KNDO studios.
|
Tri-Cities
|Address: VCA Animal Medical Center 1530 Jadwin Avenue, Richland, WA 99354 Phone: (509) 943-5671
|View Website
|VCA Meadow Hills Animal Hospital 8802 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, WA 99336 Phone: (509) 783-0399
|View Website
|VCA Meadow Hills South Animal Hospital 3711 Plaza Way, Kennewick, WA 99338 Phone: (509) 735-0397
|View Website
|VCA Vineyard Animal Hospital 1021 W. 4th Avenue, Kennewick, WA 99336 Phone: (509) 582-7211
|
Yakima
|Address: 3201 W Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima, WA 98902 Phone:(509) 853-0858
|View Website
|Address: 2500 Business Lane, Yakima, WA 98901 Phone:(509) 574-0711
|View Website
|Address: 2501 Racquet Lane, Yakima, WA 98901 Phone:(509) 453-6521
|View Website
