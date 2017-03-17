If you can’t feed a hundred people, then feed just one.” Mother Teresa One in five kids in Washington lives in a home that struggles daily to put food on the table. Gardeners we can help the hungry in our community...! The "Plant a row for the Hungry" is a people helping people initiative to provide the hungry with fresh produce from local gardens. The program was started in 1995 by the Garden Writers Association. It's run locally by WSU M...