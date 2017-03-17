Wake Up Your GardenMore>>
Plant a row for the Hungry!
If you can’t feed a hundred people, then feed just one.” Mother Teresa One in five kids in Washington lives in a home that struggles daily to put food on the table. Gardeners we can help the hungry in our community...! The "Plant a row for the Hungry" is a people helping people initiative to provide the hungry with fresh produce from local gardens. The program was started in 1995 by the Garden Writers Association. It's run locally by WSU M...More >>
Time to plant the Tomatoes - Warm Season Crops
We have all heard the old “wives tale” on waiting until after Memorial Day to plant your warm season crops. But according to WSU Master Gardener Bill Dixon if you take that advice you're simply missing out on two weeks of growing. As a matter of fact, now is the time to plant those warm season crops.More >>
Planning Your Garden
A garden requires patient labor and attention. Plants do not grow merely to satisfy ambitions or to fulfill good intentions. They thrive because someone expended effort on them. -Liberty Hyde Bailey A successful garden also need a little planning! But, here's the deal... Don't over think it! Start small, plant what you like to eat and sketch out a plan. I divided my garden with string and drew a simple planting chart. WSU Master Gardener Shelly Matta has some helpful tips t...More >>
Feed the soil, not the plants
To forget how to dig the earth and tend the soil is to forget ourselves. ~Mahatma GandhiMore >>
