Kristina on the Course: Preparing for winter golf
For the final segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup spoke with Wine Valley Golf Club's Head Pro, John Thorsnes, about preparing for winter golf.More >>
Kristina on the Course: Learning from Al Mundle
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup spoke with PGA Hall Of Famer Al Mundle about his experiences playing golf.More >>
Kristina on the Course: Talking college golf
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup spoke with Ryan Whitaker, who played for Arizona State University, about playing college golf.More >>
Kristina on the Course: Speaking with Jeff Ellison about the Northwest Open
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup spoke with Jeff Ellison, CEO of the PNW Section of PGA Of America about the Northwest Open.More >>
Kristina on the Course: Swing tips that will help everyone
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup spoke with Wine Valley Golf Club Head Pro, John Thorsnes, about very helpful swing tips.More >>
Kristina on the Course: for the new & non-golfers
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina spoke with Wine Valley Golf Club Head Pro, John Thorsnes, about some tips for new and non-golfers.More >>
Kristina on the Course: Golf is a game of etiquette
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina spoke with Wine Valley Golf Club's Head Pro, John Thorsnes, about golf etiquette.More >>
Kristina on the Course: Perfecting your driver swing
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina spoke with Wine Valley Golf Club Head Pro, John Thorsnes, about perfecting driver shots.More >>
Kristina on the Course: Creative chip shots
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup spoke with Wine Valley Golf Club Head Pro, John Thorsnes, about how to make creative chip shots.More >>
Kristina on the Course: Perfecting your bunker shots
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup spoke with Wine Valley Golf Club's head pro, John Thorsnes, about how to hit those bunker shots a little bit better.More >>
Kristina on the Course: Perfect practice makes perfect
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina spoke with Wine Valley Golf Club's Head Pro, John Thorsnes, about how you should practice.More >>
Kristina on the Course: Fundamentals of a good short game
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina spoke with Wine Valley Golf Club's Head Pro, John Thorsnes, about what makes a good short game.More >>
Kristina on the Course: Taking a drop from a cart path
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup and Wine Valley Golf Club's Head Pro, John Thorsnes, discussed the problem of taking a drop from a cart path.More >>
Kristina on the Course: A talk on the tee
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup decided to do things a little differently and have a 'talk on the tee' with Wine Valley Golf Club's head pro, John Thorsnes.More >>
Kristina on the Course: Playing from the right tees
Kristina Shalhoup was back out at Wine Valley Golf Club for another segment of Kristina on the Course.More >>
Kristina on the Course: Playing in the wind
Kristina Shalhoup was back out at Wine Valley Golf Club to learn about something you've all probably experienced: playing in the wind.More >>
Kristina on the Course: Making pressure putts
Spring is here, the weather is warming up, and people are finally getting a chance to hit the greens.More >>
Crash partially blocking Hwy 12 over White Pass Friday morning
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash is about three miles east of the summit. Right now, crews are directing traffic around the crash.More >>
KPD investigating second robbery this week at Jet Mart
Kennewick Police are investigating another armed robbery this week at the Jet Mart on Volland Street.More >>
Throwback Thursday: Exploring the history of the Pendleton Woolen Mills
You may have heard of the Pendleton Woolen Mills, but do you know the history behind the business?More >>
Suspect still wanted after Pasco convenience store robbery
A suspect is still on the run after robbing a family-owned convenience store in Pasco just before 9:00 this morning.More >>
CRIME STOPPERS: Elias Bustos
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for an Elias Bustos, a.k.a. Marroquin.More >>
Dam leaking up to four gallons a minute
Officials investigating leaking at the Priest Rapids Dam on the Columbia River say the source is likely the layers between large sections of concrete.More >>
Chiawana High School students find aphids in their cafeteria broccoli
Enjoying lunch in the Chiawana High School cafeteria soon turned unappetizing for students when a video of insects crawling in their broccoli went viral late Tuesday night.More >>
Columbia Park Pond in Kennewick to close for kids’ fishing day events
Columbia Park Pond is closing to all public fishing from Wednesday, April 18, through 5 p.m. Saturday, April 21 for a youth fishing event.More >>
National Pet Day 2018
National Pet Day 2018
Happy National Pet Day! We asked our followers on Facebook to send us pictures of their pets for this special day, and we got over 230 entries! Check out all of those pictures in this slideshow.
18-year-old suspect sought in fatal Union Gap shooting
The Union Gap Police Department is looking for 18-year-old Luis Coronado-Vazquez, who is wanted for the shooting death of 21-year-old Efren Cervantes-Sanchez.More >>
