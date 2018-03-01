Millennials on The MoveMore>>
Millennial March: Young man starts his own clothing store
A young business owner who opened his own clothing store says it's good to take risks sometimes.
Millennial March: Army veteran starts his own insurance company
Finding purpose after finishing his army career, one Kennewick man found success in starting his own insurance company.
Millennial March: Two brothers start video production company
Working with your family isn't always easy, but for two brothers who started their own video production company, they wouldn't have it any other way.
Millennial March: From dancer to dance academy director
"Millennials aren't lazy... they aren't spoiled... they aren't given everything," says Sarah Marquis, owner and artistic director of Melody Lane Dance Academy.
Millennial March: A Hermiston man and his pro wrestling company
25-year-old William Quintana started Prestige a little over a year ago: now, his business has grown and even includes some former WWE superstars.
Millennial March: Young realtor in top 1 percent of her field
Jennifer Phipps and her husband decided to become realtors a little over two years ago.
Millennial March: A married couple giving back to future generations
Even though some people may think of millennials as kids, this local millennial couple works with kids, giving back to our future generations and challenging the notions about this innovative group of people.
Millennial March: Millennials and their ''side hustles''
Millennials have coined the term 'side hustle.' It's essentially a second job... sort of.
Millennial March: An online crochet business with a personal touch
A woman in Richland followed her dreams and turned a lifelong passion into a small business online by making funky crochet pieces.
Millennial March: Author, podcaster, and owner of NUYU Juice Bar
Can you imagine starting a business, writing your own book that's on Amazon, and having your own globally streaming podcast...all before the age of 20?
