Providence Health purchases buildings previously Walla Walla General Hospital
Providence Health & Services-Washington has purchased four vacant buildings on the site where Adventist Health closed Walla Walla General Hospital last year.
Bechtel donates $12,000 to Bite2Go program for children in need
Bechtel has donated $12,000 as a sustaining partner for the 2017-18 academic year to Second Harvest’s Bite2Go program, which provides food supplies to children in need over the weekend during the school year.
Investigators believe marijuana oil operation caused explosion in Kennewick
Officers believe the cause for a small explosion in a Kennewick home on Wednesday afternoon may an operation to extract marijuana oil.
Juvenile killed in Pasco car crash
It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes, in between Road 68 and 395.
Mixed opinions over a development proposal for Columbia Point South
It's been contemplated for years: what to do with Columbia Point South.
Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day
Every year, people with down syndrome and their able-bodied allies organize and participate in activities to celebrate and raise public awareness for the condition.
Millennial March: Army veteran starts his own insurance company
Finding purpose after finishing his army career, one Kennewick man found success in starting his own insurance company.
Classroom Makeover: Congratulations, Mrs. Knowles!
She is a teacher at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland.
Mid-Columbia Libraries to participate in world’s largest eBook club
Mid-Columbia Libraries invites the community to take part in Big Library Read, the world's largest global eBook reading club through libraries and schools that connects millions of readers around the world with the same eBook at the same time.
Pasco named 2018 "All-America City" finalist
The City of Pasco has been named one of 20 finalists for the prestigious national “All-America City” Award given by the National Civic League.
CRIME STOPPERS: Isiah Ryan Acedillo-Kupukaa
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for an Isiah Ryan Acedillo-Kupukaa.More >>
One dead after motorcycle vs. semi accident in Umatilla County
On Tuesday, March 20 at approximately 2:15 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on SR 395 near milepost 12, the overpass for I-84 in Umatilla County.More >>
Yakima firefighters rescue man and his dog
Firefighters believe the fire started in a car parked insideMore >>
Fallen Marine comes home to Walla Walla
Corporal Garett Farrelly died after a motorcycle accident on March 10th.More >>
Senator Cantwell raises concern over Hanford cleanup budget cuts
Tuesday morning, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell raised concern to Secretary of Energy Rick Perry on the president's fiscal year 2019 DOE budget.More >>
Walla Walla PD, Crime Watch host active shooter seminar for businesses
With the recent uptick in active shooter incidents, one county took matters into its own hands and held a seminar to empower its business owners and give them the tools they need to handle these kinds of situations.More >>
2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River
A 2-year-old child is dead after two young children went missing this afternoon near the Yakima River in Benton County.More >>
3 injured in Maryland school shooting
Three people have been injured in a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland, including the shooter.More >>
25 local immigrants sworn in as U.S. citizens
This morning, 25 local immigrants were sworn in to become United States citizens.More >>
Get ready for this year's Taco Crawl
The third annual Taco Crawl is one month away.More >>
Millennial March: Two brothers start video production company
Working with your family isn't always easy, but for two brothers who started their own video production company, they wouldn't have it any other way.More >>
Metal Art Competition at Columbia Basin College
Today, students from high schools in the area tested their minds and their hands in a metal art competition at Columbia Basin College.More >>
Grant County deputy to resume duties after being sentenced for accidentally shooting wife
Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones sent out a message regarding Deputy Jose Rivera's accidental shooting which injured his wife in August of 2017.More >>
Richland PD Chief Chris Skinner chosen as new police chief for Eugene, OR
Richland Police Chief Chris Skinner has been selected as the new police chief for Eugene, Oregon.More >>
Pasco rated as one of the “50 Most Popular Mid-Size Cities To Relocate”
Pasco was recently recognized as the 11th most “popular mid-size city to relocate” in the nation by moveBuddha.com.More >>
Kennewick Police investigating after prowler seen on home surveillance video
Kennewick Police are investigating after a homeowner saw a prowler on their security cameras. If you know who he is, please contact KPD at 509-628-0333.More >>
Man killed in trailer fire near Grandview
One man is dead after an early morning fire destroyed a travel trailer east of Grandview. His name has not been released and crews are investigating the cause of the fire.More >>
Kennewick man dies in car crash in Oregon
Psychiatric Hospital proposed in Hermiston
The Oregon Health Authority Certificate of Need Program has issued their approval to build a new 16 bed psychiatric hospital in Hermiston.More >>
CBC students competing in NASA Mars rover competition
Today, Columbia Basin College High School Academy unveiled its Mars rover for a NASA competition in Alabama.More >>
Throwback Thursday: Richland in the 50's and 60's
For this week's Throwback Thursday, we head back into the fifties and sixties.More >>
Health district flu report: 20 flu-related deaths since December
Twenty influenza-related deaths have been reported to Benton-Franklin Health District since mid-December.More >>
Pasco's new boat camera to help with water rescues
Thanks to funds donated by the Andeavor Foundation (formally Tesoro), Pasco Fire Department was able to obtain a FLIR camera.More >>
Local teens talk about what it's like living in fear of school shootings
Benjamin Ullman and Graysen Rhoten are students at Southridge High School. They say they think about the possibility of a school shooting every day.More >>
Tri-City Chamber of Commerce launches MyTri2030
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: the Tri-Cities is booming with new businesses, schools and now, new ideas.More >>
Man arrested in Sunnyside assault
A man is in custody for stabbing another man in Sunnyside.More >>
Ellensburg PD investigating after teens break in, rob home
A 17-year-old is in custody and Ellensburg police are looking for another teen after police say they broke in and robbed a home.More >>
Selah firefighters called to pump house blaze
The fire started about 4 a.m. Thursday. When crews got to the scene one of the doors to the building was open.More >>
Benton County Public Safety Sales Tax questions answered, but no solution found
A lot of people in Benton County have questions about the Public Safety Sales Tax.More >>
Hermiston High School walkout on March 14
We spoke with Hermiston High School's principal about what the staff expected from the students on national school walkout day.More >>
Delta High School's March 14 walkout
Wednesday morning when the clock struck 10, Delta High School's sidewalks were filled with students taking part in the national walkout.More >>
Walla Walla High School's March 14 walkout
Almost a fourth of Walla Walla High School's student body stopped what they were doing right at 10 Wednesday morning and went to the quad to stand in solidarity and fight for safer schools.More >>
Apartments at WSU Tri-Cities now accepting applications, to open August 2018
The apartments currently being constructed on the Washington State University Tri-Cities campus are now taking applications for when they open this fall.More >>
Richland School District releases March 14 walkout numbers, schools
The Richland School District released information regarding student walkouts that took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.More >>
Kennewick man given 10 years for having over 47,000 images of child pornography
53-year-old Wayne Lee Lafferty of Kennewick was sentenced after having pleaded guilty on October 24, 2017, to possession of child pornography.More >>
Benton Co. commissioners vote to ban marijuana production
No more marijuana production and processing facilities in Benton County - commissioners voted to ban any new ones at a meeting this morning.More >>
Millennial March: A Hermiston man and his pro wrestling company
25-year-old William Quintana started Prestige a little over a year ago: now, his business has grown and even includes some former WWE superstars.More >>
Simeon Howard sentenced to 7.5 years for shooting death of Thomas De Leon
Almost two years after the death of a young man, one of the two men who shot and killed him found out how long he'll spend in prison for the crime.More >>
One injured after vehicle malfunctions, causing rollover into oncoming lanes of I-182
One man is injured after his vehicle had equipment failure and rolled across the median into oncoming lanes of I-182 just outside of Prosser.More >>
Fire Commissioners to consider EMS levy for Benton County Fire District #1
Waiting a long time for an ambulance in Benton County Fire District #1 could be over.More >>
CRIME STOPPERS: Ariel Chipres Contreras
Pasco Police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for an Ariel Chipres Contreras.More >>
Local students and school districts prepare for Wednesday's national walkout
Students and school districts across the nation are getting ready for this Wednesday's national walkout to push for more gun safety laws.More >>
Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week
From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.More >>
Providence Health purchases buildings previously Walla Walla General Hospital
Providence Health & Services-Washington has purchased four vacant buildings on the site where Adventist Health closed Walla Walla General Hospital last year.More >>
Bechtel donates $12,000 to Bite2Go program for children in need
Bechtel has donated $12,000 as a sustaining partner for the 2017-18 academic year to Second Harvest’s Bite2Go program, which provides food supplies to children in need over the weekend during the school year.More >>
Investigators believe marijuana oil operation caused explosion in Kennewick
Officers believe the cause for a small explosion in a Kennewick home on Wednesday afternoon may an operation to extract marijuana oil.More >>
Juvenile killed in Pasco car crash
It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes, in between Road 68 and 395.More >>
Mixed opinions over a development proposal for Columbia Point South
It's been contemplated for years: what to do with Columbia Point South.More >>
Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day
Every year, people with down syndrome and their able-bodied allies organize and participate in activities to celebrate and raise public awareness for the condition.More >>
Millennial March: Army veteran starts his own insurance company
Finding purpose after finishing his army career, one Kennewick man found success in starting his own insurance company.More >>
Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre
In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years.More >>
Classroom Makeover: Congratulations, Mrs. Knowles!
She is a teacher at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland.More >>
