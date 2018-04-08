Chuck E Cheese New Store Opening in Kennewick

RICHLAND: Chuck E Cheese is known for for their performances, bright lights and lots of games. While all of those are fun, sometimes for children with autism or other special needs, this setting can cause a sensory-overload. To combat this Chuck E Cheese's across the nation take part in a program called "Sensory Sunday's" on the first Sunday of every month, or in April's case, the second due to Easter. Today in Richland, Chuck E Cheese held their monthly ...

More >>