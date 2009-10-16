Kadlec - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

11 Locations

Kadlec

Kadlec is proud to be a premier sponsor of the 2017 Coats for Kids drive. Let's give all the children a warm coat this winter.
 
Kadlec Regional Medical Center
888 Swift Blvd
Richland, WA 99352
509-946-4611 

Kadlec Emergency Department in Kennewick
3290 W 19th Ave
Kennewick WA 99337
509-946-4611

Kadlec Healthplex
1268 Lee Blvd
Richland, WA  99352


Kadlec Clinics

Pasco Primary Care
9605 Sandifur Parkway
Pasco WA 99301A

Kennewick Primary Care
3900 Zintel Way
Kennewick Wa 99338

West Richland Primary Care
3950 Keene Road
West Richland, WA 99353

Richland Primary Care
1135 Jadwin
Richland WA 99352

Urgent Care
4804 West Clearwater
Kennewick WA 99337

Kadlec Clinic
1100 Goethals
Richland, WA  99352

Kadlec Clinic Hematology and Oncology
7360 W Deschutes Avenue
Kennewick, WA  99336

Kadlec Clinic Associated Physicians for Women
945 Goethals Drive, Second Floor
Richland, WA  99352

 

Urgent Care - West Kennewick
9040 W Clearwater
Kennewick WA 99336
On the corner of Clearwater and Steptoe
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures