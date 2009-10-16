11 Locations
Kadlec
Kadlec is proud to be a premier sponsor of the 2017 Coats for Kids drive. Let's give all the children a warm coat this winter.
Kadlec Regional Medical Center
888 Swift Blvd
Richland, WA 99352
509-946-4611
Kadlec Emergency Department in Kennewick
3290 W 19th Ave
Kennewick WA 99337
509-946-4611
Kadlec Healthplex
1268 Lee Blvd
Richland, WA 99352
Kadlec Clinics
Pasco Primary Care
9605 Sandifur Parkway
Pasco WA 99301A
Kennewick Primary Care
3900 Zintel Way
Kennewick Wa 99338
West Richland Primary Care
3950 Keene Road
West Richland, WA 99353
Richland Primary Care
1135 Jadwin
Richland WA 99352
Urgent Care
4804 West Clearwater
Kennewick WA 99337
Kadlec Clinic
1100 Goethals
Richland, WA 99352
Kadlec Clinic Hematology and Oncology
7360 W Deschutes Avenue
Kennewick, WA 99336
Kadlec Clinic Associated Physicians for Women
945 Goethals Drive, Second Floor
Richland, WA 99352
Urgent Care - West Kennewick
9040 W Clearwater
Kennewick WA 99336
On the corner of Clearwater and Steptoe
9040 W Clearwater
Kennewick WA 99336
On the corner of Clearwater and Steptoe