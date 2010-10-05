KNDU Coats For Kids

For years KNDU has partnered with Battelle and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory to bring you KNDU's Coats for Kids.

We are so thankful to partner with such wonderful community leaders in such a wonderful program.

Each year we have a shortage of coats. So, Battelle, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and KNDU encourage you to open your hearts and drop off a new or gently used coat today.

Together we are able to make a difference in children's lives.



If we have helped you in the past acquire a coat, we would like to hear about it. Click here to enter your short essay on how Coats for Kids program helped you and your family.



If you are in need of a warm coat, you can visit the Mid-Columbia Salvation Army for help. If you have a new or gently used winter coat you would like to donate, any of our drop off locations from October 1st to December 31st and we will be happy to take them for you.



All coats are cleaned before given back to the community to those in need. Thank you Tri-City Cleaners for your services.



It is imperative that any children's coat collected is received by a child in the community it was donated in.



Salvation Army Mid-Columbia

Street: 310 North 4th Avenue

City:Pasco, WA 99301-5324

Phone: (509) 547-2138

Coat pickup Days and Hours:

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 9:00 - 10:30am and 1:00 - 3:30pm

Salvation Army Mid-Columbia

Street: 1219 Thayer Dr.

City:Richland, WA 99354

Phone: (509) 943-7977

Coat pickup Days and Hours:

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 9:00 - 10:30am and 1:00 - 3:30pm