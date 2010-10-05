KNDU Coats For Kids
For years KNDU has partnered with Battelle and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory to bring you KNDU's Coats for Kids.
We are so thankful to partner with such wonderful community leaders in such a wonderful program.
Each year we have a shortage of coats. So, Battelle, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and KNDU encourage you to open your hearts and drop off a new or gently used coat today.
Together we are able to make a difference in children's lives.
If we have helped you in the past acquire a coat, we would like to hear about it. Click here to enter your short essay on how Coats for Kids program helped you and your family.
If you are in need of a warm coat, you can visit the Mid-Columbia Salvation Army for help. If you have a new or gently used winter coat you would like to donate, any of our drop off locations from October 1st to December 31st and we will be happy to take them for you.
All coats are cleaned before given back to the community to those in need. Thank you Tri-City Cleaners for your services.
It is imperative that any children's coat collected is received by a child in the community it was donated in.
Salvation Army Mid-Columbia
Street: 310 North 4th Avenue
City:Pasco, WA 99301-5324
Phone: (509) 547-2138
Coat pickup Days and Hours:
Tuesdays and Thursdays: 9:00 - 10:30am and 1:00 - 3:30pm
Salvation Army Mid-Columbia
Street: 1219 Thayer Dr.
City:Richland, WA 99354
Phone: (509) 943-7977
Coat pickup Days and Hours:
Tuesdays and Thursdays: 9:00 - 10:30am and 1:00 - 3:30pm
KNDU Drop Off Locations
11 locations
Kadlec is proud to be a premier sponsor of 2016 Coats for Kids drive. Let's give all the children a warm coat this winter.
2 barrels and 13 boxes
Battelle is proud to be a premier sponsor of the 2016 KNDU Coats for Kids drive. Battelle takes over 500 coats back into area schools to ensure children in need of a warm coat have one this year.
8 barrels and 2 boxes
HAPO Community Credit Union is dedicated to supporting our community, and are thrilled to be a part of the KNDU Coats for Kids program.
1 barrel 1 box
Bring your new or gently used heavy coats to the game! Let's make a difference in our community
1 barrel
Tri-City Cleaners are proud to be one of the 2016 KNDU Coats for Kids drop-off location. All coats are cleaned by Tri-City Cleaners before they are given back to the community.
1 location
KNDU Studios
3312 W. Kennewick Ave.Kennewick, WA 99336 (509) 737-6700
