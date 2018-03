UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - Update: An Amber alert has been canceled after a slaying suspect on the run with his 9-month old daughter surrendered early this morning in Puyallup. Pierce County deputies say the baby is safe, and 23-year-old Joseph Lester is jailed in Tacoma for investigation of the stabbing death of his 21-year-old girlfriend. The sheriff's office says Lester fled with the baby yesterday and left the woman's 2-year-old son unharmed at the University Place home.