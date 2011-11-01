Kamiakin volleyball prepares for regional playoffs

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Tuesday starts the high school volleyball Eastern Regional playoffs. In the 3A elimination bracket, Kamiakin is preparing to face North Central. The Braves finished with a record of 8-6, good for fourth in the CBBN 3A. Whichever school wins the match will be lucky enough to face the best team in the state, West valley.

The Braves say they are ready. "Don't sit back on your laurels and wait for things to happen. We need to make things happen and play really hard, play our game. Just focus on what we can do and what we can control. See what happens," said Mary Opitz, Kamiakin head coach.

"We've definitely gone really far this season and we've gotten a lot better. Our skills have improved. So I think this is the right time to have us peak," said Laura Phillips, Kamiakin senior setter.