Memorial Hospital educating Latina women about breast cancer

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Yakima Memorial Hospital wants to educate Latina women about breast cancer.

The hospital is teaming up with the Hispanic Access Foundation. For the next eight weeks, they'll hold workshops around the valley focused on prevention and screening.

If it's effective, they might expand it nationwide.

"Part of the issue is that Latina women are getting diagnosed at later stages or they're unaware of what are the signs and symptoms... What to look for and how to help prevent and seek care," says Bertha Lopez with Memorial Hospital.

The program is funded by the CDC. The first class was today at the Memorial Education Center. There's also one on Friday at the same time in the Southeast Yakima Community Center.