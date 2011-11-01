Kamiakin teen charged with 2nd degree assault

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Police say they have enough evidence to charge a teenager who allegedly brought a gun to school with second degree assault. 2nd degree assault is a felony.

Police say the 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday afternoon after bringing an airsoft gun to Kamiakin High School.

Officers say it was not part of a Halloween prank, or part of a costume.

Sergeant Ken Lattin with the Kennewick Police Department said, "Based on information we've learned, his interaction with other students, that there is a high probability that there was a threat involved with the weapon."

No more details have been released about a possible motive to bring the weapon.