RICHLAND, Wash.-- General James Mattis visits for Rotary luncheon. Four star General James Mattis spoke on a variety of topics about the wars in the Middle East. There were several hundred people in attendance.

He talked for almost an hour about his experiences oversee, then answered questions for those in the audience. General Mattis says that troop morale is high oversees contrary to what a lot of people may think. He also told audience members he was happy to be back in Richland, where he grew up.

General James Mattis says "coming back home again and seeing a community that's provided so many young men and women who are willing to volunteer and to say thank you to a community that raised me."

The general has commanded several operations overseas replacing General David Patreus as commander of the U.S. Central Command overseeing combat in Afghanistan and Iraq. He talked about some of the issues the U.S. is facing in Afghanistan and also conflicts between other countries in the middle east.

General Mattis also told community members he will be going back to the Middle East next week.