Man shot on Halloween night

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Police say a gang related shooting last night at a neighborhood market in Yakima could have been a lot worse.

Irvis Peneda, 20, was shot in the stomach while coming out of a market near the intersection of 8th and "D" Streets around 6pm last night, while kids were trick or treating in the neighborhood.

"Our folks in Yakima that are gang members, it's all their focused on, their life, their issue. They're not stopping to think that we've got kids out trick or treating at 6 o'clock at night," said Lt. Mike Merryman with YPD.

Peneda was treated and released.

Police say the shooting could have been retaliation for the death of another man over the weekend.



They're looking for a dark green four-door Honda.

Call police if you have any information.