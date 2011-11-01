Another possible cougar attack in Prosser

PROSSER, Wash. -- The farming community around Prosser is on edge after another possible cougar attack over the weekend.

Ron Carpenter, the man whose pigs keep getting attacked says the cougar struck again Sunday night and killed two more of his animals. That brings the total number of pigs killed at the Mid Valley mill off of Hinzerling Road to nine.

This time, Carpenter put up a game camera, which is motion activated camera. It took pictures of the animal's ears, but not much else.

Carpenter says he's been getting many calls from concerned residents in the area who are worried about their livestock. He says one of his clients called him and said there were two sightings of the cougar Saturday night in Whitsran, which is a few miles from Prosser.

Nancy Hollenbeck lives in Whitsran and says she is worried since she and her daughter feed their horses every morning while it's still dark out.



"I pack a gun just to back her up and that's the only thing that we can do right now. We just stay watchful," says Hollenbeck.

Carpenter says he contacted Fish and Wildlife as well as the Sheriff's Office again. They tell KNDI there is no official confirmation that the attacks are caused by a cougar. They say if people do see the animal to call them directly, so they can send someone out.