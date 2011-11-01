RICHLAND, Wash.-- Commercial building projects are up significantly this year. Within the first nine months of 2011 the City of Richland issued 71 project permits worth about $33 million. Last year there was only 57 projects underway that totaled about $12.8 million.

We spoke also with the director of Richland Planning Department who said the Gold's Gym off of Duportail is one of the bigger projects going. Other big projects include restaurant and hotels being built in the Queensgate and Duportail area.

Construction workers told us on Tuesday the increase in projects is really good for business. Curt Shaw of RimRock Construction says "Housing right now is awful as far as trying to build houses so commercial like I said if there's commercial jobs, it's a lot more for the workers and everything else, so it's a lot better."

Sites in progress range from apartment complexes to be built, to gas stations. Other building activities such as homes have remained about the same in Richland ranging from about 200 new homes per year.