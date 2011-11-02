Wild finishes in CBBN football tiebreaker

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. -- Tuesday there was a tiebreaker to determine the three seed in the CBBN 4A. Davis and Wenatchee played the first game. Richland was set to play the winner.

In the first game, there was no scoring until Daniel Guzzman kicked the game-winning field goal with mere seconds left on the clock. If that game was not wild enough, Davis and Richland went into overtime tied at 14. Both schools scored in the second overtime, but Richland botched the extra point. Davis won 21-20. Davis moves on to play Mead Friday. The game will broadcast live on SWX.