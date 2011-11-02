New Warren Miller film showing at the Capitol Theatre

YAKIMA, Wash.-- For 62 years a filmmaker has gotten skiers and snowboarder's adrenalin pumping and this year Warren Miller is doing the same.

Warren Miller Entertainment is touring with "Like There's No Tomorrow".

It's their 62nd movie bringing skiers and snowboarders eye candy for the upcoming ski season. The movies feature athletes skiing and snowboarding in places all over the United States and the world.

One of the featured skiers in the movie, Andy Mahre, is from our area. He'll appear at the movie showing in the Capitol Theatre tonight. Mahre, the son of Olympic silver medal winner Steve Mahre, says he used to watch Warren Miller's films with his grandfather.

"I'd go to his house usually on like a Friday night, you know, to catch a ride with him on Saturday morning and we'd watch one... two... maybe three Warren Miller movies before bed and then... wake up the next morning and go kinda live it," Mahre says.

The show starts tonight at 7:30 at the Capitol Theater on South Third Street.

The movie is showing in Richland at Chief Joseph Middle School this Saturday at 6pm and again at 9 pm, and in Ellensburg on November 10th at the Student Union Building at 7pm and again at 9:30pm.

Tickets are 18 dollars. Everyone who goes gets a voucher good for a day of skiing at an area mountain. There's also a raffle you can enter when you walk in, and they'll pick the winners during the intermission.