New police officer is 12-year veteran

KENNEWICK, WA-Kennewick's newest police officer is no rookie to law enforcement.

Chief Ken Hohenberg Wednesday administered the oath of office to Jason Kiel, a 12-year veteran of the Washington State Patrol.

Kiel says he decided to make the switch from trooper to police officer because his family wants to live in the Tri-Cities. "I'm looking forward to working in a community environment," Kiel says.

Several troopers from the WSP Ritzville detachment drove down for the swearing-in ceremony.

Kiel becomes Kennewick's 88th police officer. Chief Hohenberg says he wants two remaining positions filled by the first of the year.