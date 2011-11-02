Legendary hydro racer back in the Tri-Cities

PASCO, Wash.- Legendary hydro racer Chip Hanauer is on a mission to get people excited about community service.

He spoke at the annual dairy industry meeting at the Red Lion Hotel in Pasco Wednesday.

Hanauer says after hearing about the hardships farmers faced during the great recession, he chose to speak about overcoming his own obstacles.

Including growing up in an abusive household, the death of his mother, and severe injuries.

"I know looking back at my life, what's made me grow is the losses not the wins. Whether on the boat or in life in general. The fun stuff is easy, but we don't learn much from it. The stuff that's challenging makes us grow and be better human beings," says Chip Hanauer.

"Most of us lost more money than we knew we had. It's kind of like we're starting over again. So his hopeful message was good for us to hear," says Chairman of the Northwest Dairy Association Jim Werkhoven.

Hanauer says he enjoys life after racing and spends much of his time encouraging community service. He regularly drives disabled veterans to their doctor appointments.