Progress in CREHST Museum funding

RICHLAND, Wash. -- Facing a $157,000 dollar debt, it seems the troubled CREHST museum continues to push forward.

NBC Right Now learned there's a chance $60,000 dollars could come from the city of Richland. Last month, Hanford exhibits were covered in sheets because of reduced funding from the Department of Energy.

Those sheets are now down and the museum is welcoming more exhibits. Two irrigation pipes from the early 1900's are displayed right in front of the CREHST.

"Getting a $60,000 contribution would be wonderful, but we still have a long way to go, but that's okay, we have time," says Ellen Low, CREHST executive director.

One question on the minds of many is in regards to a future partnership with the REACH Interpretive Center."Important thing is that the CREHST board, they're dedicated and committed to making sure that the CREHST museum has a future, has some, maybe some collaboration with the REACH," explains board president Shirley Long.

CREHST leaders would not go into details as to what those collaborations could include. We also contacted reach center officials who would only say there will be future discussion with the museum, but once again no further details.

The $60,000 dollars comes from Richland's hotel tax. While officials are hopeful they'll get the money, the city council still has to vote on it November 15th.