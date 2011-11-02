Cold weather reminds people to prepare

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Some of you have probably turned up the thermostats at home, thanks to the chilly overnight temperatures.

And that serves as a reminder for many people to prepare their homes for winter. We spoke with several businesses that say they're seeing a slight increase in people looking for ways to stay warm this season.

"People wait 'til the last minute when it gets cold and they feel a draft through the windows and realize, it's time. A lot of people hear about pud rebate programs too," explains Tony Wise of Tri-City Glass in Kennewick.

And utility companies are seeing people seeking advice on how save money in energy costs,"People start to see that their bills are getting a little bit higher for the winter so it gives them a wake up call to find out how they can save energy and money," says Kevin Fischer of Benton PUD.

Benton PUD says they often see a rise in people looking for tips on how to stay warm and save on energy costs. Some of those tips include caulking windows and floors. And cleaning and replacing furnace filters. The agency has other tips that you can find on their website, benton pud.org.