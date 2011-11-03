Tri-City Americans move up in latest CHL poll

By Western Hockey League
Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League Wednesday announced the BMO CHL MasterCard Top 10 Rankings for week 7 of the 2011-12 season. The weekly rankings of the Canadian Hockey League's Top 10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.
BMO CHL MasterCard Top 10 Rankings – Week 7
|
Rank
|
Team (Record)
|
Last Week
|
# of Weeks
|
1
|
London Knights (13-2-0-1)
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
Saint John Sea Dogs (14-5-0-0)
|
3
|
7
|
3
|
Tri-City Americans (11-5-0-0)
|
5
|
4
|
4
|
Victoriaville Tigres (14-6-0-1)
|
7
|
7
|
5
|
Miss. St. Michael's Majors (10-3-0-2)
|
4
|
6
|
6
|
Sarnia Sting (11-2-0-3)
|
6
|
4
|
7
|
Kamloops Blazers (11-3-0-0)
|
10
|
2
|
8
|
Shawinigan Cataractes (13-5-1-2)
|
-
|
5
|
9
|
Kootenay Ice (11-3-0-2)
|
-
|
1
|
10
|
Quebec Remparts (11-4-2-1)
|
9
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Honourable Mention:
|
|
|
|
Ottawa 67's (10-3-1-0)
|
-
|
3
|
|
Spokane Chiefs (8-3-0-1)
|
-
|
0
|
|
Halifax Mooseheads (12-5-0-0)
|
-
|
0