Tri-City Americans move up in latest CHL poll

By Western Hockey League

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League Wednesday announced the BMO CHL MasterCard Top 10 Rankings for week 7 of the 2011-12 season.  The weekly rankings of the Canadian Hockey League's Top 10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts. 

BMO CHL MasterCard Top 10 Rankings – Week 7

Rank

Team (Record)

Last Week

# of Weeks

1

London Knights (13-2-0-1)

1

6

2

Saint John Sea Dogs (14-5-0-0)

3

7

3

Tri-City Americans (11-5-0-0)

5

4

4

Victoriaville Tigres (14-6-0-1)

7

7

5

Miss. St. Michael's Majors (10-3-0-2)

4

6

6

Sarnia Sting (11-2-0-3)

6

4

7

Kamloops Blazers (11-3-0-0)

10

2

8

Shawinigan Cataractes (13-5-1-2)

-

5

9

Kootenay Ice (11-3-0-2)

-

1

10

Quebec Remparts (11-4-2-1)

9

4





Honourable Mention:


Ottawa 67's (10-3-1-0)

-

3

Spokane Chiefs (8-3-0-1)

-

0

Halifax Mooseheads (12-5-0-0)

-

0
