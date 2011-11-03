CWU women's soccer represents well on all-conference team

BY CWU Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Four Central Washington University women's soccer players were named to the 2011 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Academic All-Conference Team, announced Wednesday by the conference office.



Wildcat defenders Tarah Duty (Black Diamond, Wash./Tahoma HS) and Hillary Franks (Yakima, Wash./West Valley HS), midfielder Brittany Franks (Yakima, Wash./West Valley HS), and forward Carson McKole (Oak Harbor, Wash.) are four of 44 GNAC women's soccer players to be letter winners with a grade-point average above 3.20 and in at least their second year of competition at their university, which are all requirements to make the academic all-conference team.



Hillary Franks, a senior physical education & school health major, has a 3.46 GPA and earned a spot on the all-academic team for the third consecutive year.



Brittany Franks, a senior special education major (3.43 GPA), and McKole, a junior communications major (3.39 GPA) have earned academic all-conference for the second time, while sophomore Duty (undeclared, 3.56 GPA) made the team for the first time.



The Central Washington University women's soccer team has now had at least four players make the academic all-conference team for 10 consecutive seasons.



On the field, the Wildcats take a 9-4-4 record and second-place standing in the GNAC (8-3-2) into their final game of the season this Saturday (Nov. 5) at Seattle Pacific University.