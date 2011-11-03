CWU women's soccer represents well on all-conference team

CWU women's soccer represents well on all-conference teamPosted: Updated:
College
-
Zags to face Florida State in Sweet 16
The Zags are 31-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament appearances with nine trips to the Sweet 16, three trips to the Elite Eight, one Final Four and an appearance in a national championship game.
-
MSUB's Breen Sets School Scoring Mark with Final Career Point
Breen’s 791 total points scored this year are a GNAC and MSUB single-season record, and are the second most in the entire NCAA.
-
Freed-Hardeman Wins First Ever NAIA Women's Championship
Freed-Hardeman was appearing in its second championship game in program history. The last time was in 2014 when they lost to Oklahoma City 80-76. The Lady Lions are now 39-21 all-time in the NAIA tournament.
-
Montana Western Not Ready to Slow Down in First Fab Four
Every March someone ends up being the Cinderella story. And for Montana Western, with only two games between them and their first national championship, they say this story is nowhere near complete.
-
Gonzaga advances to Sweet 16 after 90-84 win over Ohio State
This win marks the fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Zags and their second win over the Buckeyes this season.
-
Gonzaga's season ends after 82-68 loss to Stanford
The Zags set a new conference record with 17 conference wins this season, finishing the year with a 27-5 record.
-
Rocky Mountain Opens Spring Football Camp
Over the next month it's not just the coaches who will be teaching, but the players as well.
-
Montana Western Punches Ticket to Fab Four in NAIA Tourney
Montana Western advances to the semi-finals to face one-seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) on Monday at 6 p.m.
-
Carroll's Pasta Playing Through Torn ACL in NAIA Tournament
Pasta led Saints to victory in her return to the court with a 55-49 win over William Penn just 12 days after tearing her ACL.
-
Montana Western Women Move on to Quarterfinals at NAIA Tournament
Montana Western advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2003. They will play six-seed Menlo (Calif.) on Saturday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m.
-
CWUMore>>
Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville
Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville
The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago. Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself. Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.More >>
The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago. Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself. Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.More >>
CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3
CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3
PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.More >>
PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.More >>
Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule
Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule. The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests. Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...More >>
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule. The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests. Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...More >>
City of Kennewick Honors Kennewick Americans
City of Kennewick Honors Kennewick AmericansOn Tuesday night, the Kennewick Americans little league team was honored by the Kennewick city council. Mayor Steve Young and the council recognized the American's winning the national title at the Cal Ripken World Series. More >>On Tuesday night, the Kennewick Americans little league team was honored by the Kennewick city council. Mayor Steve Young and the council recognized the American's winning the national title at the Cal Ripken World Series. More >>
Washington State Baseball Falls To Seattle U 7-4
Washington State Baseball Falls To Seattle U 7-4
Washington State dropped a 7-4 nonconference contest at Seattle University behind an eighth-inning rally by the Redhawks at Bannerwood Park Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Washington State dropped a 7-4 nonconference contest at Seattle University behind an eighth-inning rally by the Redhawks at Bannerwood Park Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Pippins Keep Post-season Hopes Alive with 9-2 Win
Pippins Keep Post-season Hopes Alive with 9-2 WinThanks to a complete-game pitching performance from Mitch Yada, the Yakima Valley Pippins kept their post-season hopes alive with a 9-2 win over Wenatchee on Friday night.More >>Thanks to a complete-game pitching performance from Mitch Yada, the Yakima Valley Pippins kept their post-season hopes alive with a 9-2 win over Wenatchee on Friday night.More >>
Pippins Top Victoria 8-5 to Stay Alive in Playoff Race
Pippins Top Victoria 8-5 to Stay Alive in Playoff RaceWith a Corvallis win earlier Wednesday night, the Yakima Valley Pippins were in a position where they had to win to stay alive in the playoff race. With the pressure on, they delivered, knocking off the Victoria HarbourCats, 8-5, at Royal Athletic Park.More >>With a Corvallis win earlier Wednesday night, the Yakima Valley Pippins were in a position where they had to win to stay alive in the playoff race. With the pressure on, they delivered, knocking off the Victoria HarbourCats, 8-5, at Royal Athletic Park.More >>
Pippins Lose 2nd Straight to HarbourCats, 10-3
Pippins Lose 2nd Straight to HarbourCats, 10-3The Yakima Valley Pippins dropped game two in their series with the Victoria HarbourCats Tuesday night, 10-3.More >>The Yakima Valley Pippins dropped game two in their series with the Victoria HarbourCats Tuesday night, 10-3.More >>
Pippins Win Streak Ends with 11-5 Loss to Victoria
Pippins Win Streak Ends with 11-5 Loss to VictoriaThe Yakima Valley Pippins saw their four-game winning streak come to an end Monday night in Victoria, falling to the Victoria HarbourCats by a score of 11-5.More >>The Yakima Valley Pippins saw their four-game winning streak come to an end Monday night in Victoria, falling to the Victoria HarbourCats by a score of 11-5.More >>
Pippins Hit Two Home Runs in 7-2 Win over Cowlitz
Pippins Hit Two Home Runs in 7-2 Win over CowlitzIt’s been more than three weeks since the Yakima Valley Pippins have scored more than five runs in a league game, but the drought ended Friday with a 7-2 win over Cowlitz at David Story Field.More >>It’s been more than three weeks since the Yakima Valley Pippins have scored more than five runs in a league game, but the drought ended Friday with a 7-2 win over Cowlitz at David Story Field.More >>