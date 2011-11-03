Temporarily banned synthetic drugs now officially illegal

KENNEWICK, Wash., -- Synthetic marijuana, known as K2 or Spice, as well as other numerous synthetic drugs, are now officially illegal in Washington.

Although, some retailers have discovered a loophole around the law.

Manufacturers are making simple changes to stay under the radar...and keep police away.

"The DEA will establish that this chemical makeup of a drug is illegal; it's a controlled substance," says Sergeant Ken Lattin of the Kennewick Police Department. "The law is updated, but the chemists will change the chemical makeup of the drug slightly so it doesn't fall under that particular law."

Washington state is among 30 other states, and several countries, that have banned the synthetic drugs.