Gas thieves in Kennewick

Kennewick, Wash.- Police say gas thieves have hit 8 times in Kennewick in the last 30 days.

Wednesday officers were called out to reports of fuel being syphoned out of trucks at Advance Overhead Doors on Clearwater Avenue for the fifth time.

Nothing But Noodles and Paradise Bottled Water are two other places criminals have hit.

Police say when trucks had locks on their gas caps the thieves just cut the gas lines underneath.

"There is a black market for fuel out there. So they may be taking the gas and selling it at a discounted rate to other thieves engaged in black market activities," says Sgt. Ken Lattin of the Kennewick Police Department.

Lattin says the crimes happened at night, in bad lit areas, and out of sight of a main road.