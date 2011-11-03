USDA extends insurance period on apple crops

YAKIMA, Wash.-- The USDA is giving some apple growers a break this season.

They're allowing insurance companies to extend their coverage on crops from November fifth to the 20th. It's targeted at growers whose apples matured slower because of the cold spring. The insurance allows growers to file a claim if they lose their crop to disasters or other natural causes like frost.

"Certainly helps. It takes a little bit of the risk that they're going into every day and ... it's getting more and more risky for freeze and frost… And this is certainly something the apple industry were... Were very thankful to the agency for," says Dave Paul of the USDA

Paul says growers at higher altitudes are most affected by this extension because their crops tend to take longer to mature.