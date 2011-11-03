A thousand rainbow trout arrive at Kamiakin High School

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Some students at Kamiakin High School were reeling with excitement Thursday when one thousand rainbow trout were delivered to their forestry class by the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The students carried the fish into their classroom tanks and will raise them until they are old enough to be released next March.

Rachelle Lizott, a junior at Kamiakin and part of the class says she's learning a lot from this project,

"I have a whole tank of fish depending on me in order to get fed, in order to have enough oxygen in their water, in order to stay alive," says Lizott.

The Forestry teacher, Denise Senor, says not only is everyone learning, but this is a great way to give back to the community as well.

"In the process, the kids learn quite a bit about chemistry, fish biology, so a lot of sciences involved in the project.," says Senor.

The fish will be studied and released at Columbia Park next March.

