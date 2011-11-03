WSU student who set himself on fire is from Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. --The Washington State University freshman who suffered burns on his legs in his Pullman dorm room on Tuesday is from Kennewick. The university and the WSU Police Department would not release the 18 year old's name.

Lt. Steve Hansen says the student accidentally set his pants on fire after playing with rubbing alcohol and a lighter inside his dorm room at Streit Perham Hall. They say he then ran down the hall while other students helped extinguish the flames.

Hansnen says, he's never seen anything like it. "This is the first I've heard of it, as to why someone would light asoprobyl alcohol, I don't know."

The student was airlifted to Harbor View Medical Center in Seattle. Hansen says he spoke to his family and they think he will be released as early as tomorrow.

Hansen says the fire was mostly contained to his legs, but he was burned on his stomach and hands, and there were no signs of drugs or alcohol.

