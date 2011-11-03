New shipping facility could mean jobs

HERMISTON, Ore. -- Fed Ex's newest shipping hub is a huge 62 acre facility that can serve 120 semis at once.

Something that big could mean lots of jobs for the area. "We anticipate growth," says plant manager Tom Elder.

Seeing the growth, Fed Ex built this 62 acre facility which is where your packages and perhaps Christmas gifts will be loaded and unloaded off of trucks stationed here. "Planning, lots of planning, and lots of good people," says Elder.

"It will be local folks that we can hire from the Hermiston area which we've already done a lot of that with the folks that work here on the dock," explains company vice president Mike Zanolli.

With the holidays right around the corner, the building could mean hundreds of full and part time jobs. All of it in a building the size of a football field.

"Similar to an airport when you have a connecting flight. There's not a lot of time to make that flight if you're going to get to that destination on time. And that's when we're under a big time constraint. So you have to have a lot of doors, multiple workers in a brief period of time," says Zanolli.

There's also technology. Lots of computers at each of the 123 facilities doors, and each can track all of the shipments that come from each truck.

"Everything that we move every time it gets scanned and entered into our database so I can see something in Chicago's dock," explains Elder.

But Hermiston wasn't just chosen out of the blue says Zanolli, "It's a strategic location that is pin pointed based on the other centers that feed this hub."

And while empty, people here hope to fill it with lots of action.