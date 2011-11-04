Tri-Cities Fever add standout linebacker

By Tri-Cities Fever

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The Tri-Cities Fever added its 15th player to its 2012 training camp roster Wednesday, and one of the team's biggest signings to-date.

The Fever added standout linebacker Boris Lee (6-foot, 230 pounds). "Boris Lee is as dominant of player as we have ever signed here," Fever Head Coach, Shackleford, said.

The numbers speak for themselves for the former Troy University standout. Lee, who was an undrafted free agent, has had stints with three NFL teams, most recently the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2010. He has also been with the New York Jets and San Diego Chargers.

"He brings the whole package," Shackleford said. "Talent, leadership, and character."

At Troy, Lee started 46 straight games, 51 games total, and was named to the first-team all-Sun Belt Conference team three times. In his collegiate career, he amassed 397 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 19 pass break-ups and eight interceptions. In his senior season (2009) he recorded a team-best 122 total tackles.