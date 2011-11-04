Farm workers react to inmates picking apples

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Earlier this week we told you about the DOC putting inmates to work picking apples. Growers say it's necessary due to a shortage of labor.

However, the United Farm Workers of America says that's not the case. They came to Yakima today along with two farm workers who say they tried to get work at a Wenatchee orchard and be paid the 22 dollars an hour the orchard pays for the inmates.

"The company's willing to pay 22 dollars to have inmates working at their farms... yet they're not willing to pay the farm worker, who has you know, ten years of experience, who's been doing this for a large part of his life anything above minimum wage," says Jorge Valenzuela of the United Farm Workers of America.

We contacted that orchard, McDougall & Sons, they told us they have no comment.