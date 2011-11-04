Settlement details released in accused voyeur teacher case

YAKIMA, Wash- New details on the hidden camera found under a Selah Middle School desk. The school has district has released the details of the settlement agreement with the teacher accused of placing it.

About a week ago Selah Junior High School teacher Dave McMillen resigned as part of this agreement. They agreed to pay the former science teacher $16,600, dollars, that's the equivalent of four months salary. He'll also get all benefits including medical and dental through the end of February 2012.

This contract makes very clear that McMillen denies all wrongdoing. However, if perspective employers call to check his references, the superintendent says they'll get the whole story.

"We're required by law to tell the story of a person's employment and that would include the whole story, including the problems that an employee may have had", says Selah School District Superintendent Steve Chestnut.

Selah Police are investigating McMillen for allegedly putting a hidden camera under a student desk. They have confiscated electronics like recording equipment, and flash drives from his classroom and home. They're still waiting for them to be analyzed.