PASCO, Wash.--The Christmas Arts and Craft Show has started. The 16th Annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Show at the TRAC in Pasco is the perfect place to get a unique gift. People and vendors visited from all over the Northwest.

There are more than 150 booths set up ranging from crafts, outdoor equipment, clothing and food. Most of the items are hand-made. There are dozens of different creative collections to look at.

River Wood Owner Monica Archer says "this is called Monty Moose, and he is hand carved out of driftwood. Each piece on him is an individual piece of driftwood from the Clark Fork River inn Heron Montana."

The craft fair is open until 8 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday it is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.