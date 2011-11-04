Two teens sentenced for vandalizing Prosser High

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Two recent Prosser High School grads were sentenced to 45 days in jail Thursday morning for vandalizing their school days after graduation back in June.

Gumaro Cruz and Leonel Solorzano Ramirez , both 18 years old pleaded guilty to second degree burglary in Benton County court. Both must pay a thousand dollars in restitution.

The school was vandalized three separate times last Spring. Damages added up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Police say five people were involved. Lawrence Edwin Hall was charged with Malicisou Mischief on October 20,2011. He was sentenced to serve 20 days in jail and is on probation for two years for his involvement in the first vandalism incident on April 19th. Benjamin Velasquez was charged in all three incidents. He will be sentenced December 8th. Jorge E. Luna Guerrero has not yet pleaded. His trial is scheduled for November 9th.