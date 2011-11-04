Future plans for riverfront land on Clover Island

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Port of Kennewick and city leaders talked with Tri-Cities business owners today. about the future plans for some riverfront land off Clover Island.

The land includes the island plus the 28 acres from Columbia Drive to the Cable Bridge. 14 acres are already owned by the port. It also includes the former trailer park known as Willows Trailer Court next to Duffy's Pond.

About 20 people met Friday on Clover Island for what is being called a "language pattern discussion". It's a unique way of making a decision; first they say what they want a project to include, and the design comes later. So the concepts come directly from what the community wants, and not what officials think they want. Leaders discussed 32 options, hoping to narrow it down on Friday.

Skip Novakovich, the President of the Port of Kennewick said, "Farmer markets is one thing that's been brought up, extension of the light house promenade has been brought up, connections to down town have been brought up, wineries, wine tasting village has been brought up."

Leaders hope to narrow choices down by December. Then they will build a scale model of the entire area.