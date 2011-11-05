Friday night football scores November 4th - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Friday night football scores November 4th

Friday Night Football Scores:

CBBN 4A/GSL regional playoffs:
Central Valley 24, Chiawana 0
Mead 68, Davis 22
Ferris 38, Eisenhower 31
CBBN 4A/GSL non-advancing crossovers:
Lewis & Clark 35, Richland 28
Gonzaga Prep 49, Wenatchee 30
Rogers 15, Walla Walla 13
CBBN 3A/GSL regional playoffs:
Kennewick 27, Mount Spokane 0
Kamiakin 28, Hanford 0
Southridge 31, University 27
SCAC:
Cle-Elum Roslyn 35, River View 7
Connell 61, Granger 6
Royal 14, Goldendale 7
Zillah 34, Columbia-Burbank 25
SCAC non advancing crossovers:
Kiona-Benton 30, La Salle 22
Naches Valley 41, Mabton 18
Highland 47, Wahluke 18
Southeast 2B regional playoffs:
Colfax 34, Asotin 0
Desales 35, Reardan 34
Southeast 2B non advancing crossovers:
Davenport 28, Tri-Cities Prep 26

 

